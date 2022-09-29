News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Check Out PS-1's Trisha's Style

Check Out PS-1's Trisha's Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 29, 2022 08:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trisha (Krishnan), as Emperor Sundara Chola's daughter Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's PS-1, which releases September 30, looks stunning in the promos and posters.

The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic novel Ponniyin Selvan and also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Vikram! Aishwarya Lekshmi! Sobhita Dhulipala! Jayam Ravi! We could go on. All looking particularly exotic in the film.

Trisha's on-screen fashion is rather extravagant, true to her royal character. Off-screen she has a friendly, girl-next-door style, who will woo you with her traditional Chennai silk saris and modern glamour.

The movie's release coincides with Trisha's two-decade anniversary in showbiz. Once a beauty queen and model, she won Miss Chennai at just 17, and soon after set foot in the film industry.

Fast forward 22 years and 50 films: The actress, a South heartthrob, is a fashion icon too.

She is almost always terrifically turned out, scroll down:


Photograph: Kind courtesy JADE/Instagram

The girl with the curls: Trisha, no stranger to stealing a scene, is enchanting in burgundy.

The JADE marsala-hued sari, with lace detailing on the border, checks several boxes. Glamorous? Yes. Seductive? Yes.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/Instagram

She could be the girl at the bus stop. But is she elegant!

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/Instagram

Jhoomka Gira Re: Equally adept at putting together a kurta-churidar attire, Trisha pairs it with her winning accessory -- those twinkling eyes.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/Instagram

It's an unembellished, almost homely blue chiffon sari. Match it with a black-and-silver brocade blouse and the actor glows -- catches the light.

 


Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/Instagram

With doe-eyes like that who needs jewellery?

Add a Ritu Kumar bridal sari, earrings and a mangtikka and Trisha outshines everyone around her.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Mani Ratnam's PS-I Be A Blockbuster?
Will Mani Ratnam's PS-I Be A Blockbuster?
Ready FOR Mani Ratnam's PS-1 Epic?
Ready FOR Mani Ratnam's PS-1 Epic?
Aishwarya Gets EVIL for Mani Ratnam
Aishwarya Gets EVIL for Mani Ratnam
'PFI crackdown doesn't mean Muslims are terrorists'
'PFI crackdown doesn't mean Muslims are terrorists'
'The slowest ever in T20I history'
'The slowest ever in T20I history'
SEE: 5 Wickets In 11 Seconds!
SEE: 5 Wickets In 11 Seconds!
World C'ships to offer fewer quotas for Paris Games
World C'ships to offer fewer quotas for Paris Games

More like this

The Revolutionary Writer Behind PS 1

The Revolutionary Writer Behind PS 1

The AMAZING life of Trisha Krishnan

The AMAZING life of Trisha Krishnan

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances