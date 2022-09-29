Check Out PS-1's Trisha's Style

Trisha (Krishnan), as Emperor Sundara Chola's daughter Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's PS-1, which releases September 30, looks stunning in the promos and posters.

The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic novel Ponniyin Selvan and also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Vikram! Aishwarya Lekshmi! Sobhita Dhulipala! Jayam Ravi! We could go on. All looking particularly exotic in the film.

Trisha's on-screen fashion is rather extravagant, true to her royal character. Off-screen she has a friendly, girl-next-door style, who will woo you with her traditional Chennai silk saris and modern glamour.

The movie's release coincides with Trisha's two-decade anniversary in showbiz. Once a beauty queen and model, she won Miss Chennai at just 17, and soon after set foot in the film industry.

Fast forward 22 years and 50 films: The actress, a South heartthrob, is a fashion icon too.

She is almost always terrifically turned out, scroll down:



Photograph: Kind courtesy JADE/Instagram

The girl with the curls: Trisha, no stranger to stealing a scene, is enchanting in burgundy.

The JADE marsala-hued sari, with lace detailing on the border, checks several boxes. Glamorous? Yes. Seductive? Yes.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/Instagram

She could be the girl at the bus stop. But is she elegant!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/Instagram

Jhoomka Gira Re: Equally adept at putting together a kurta-churidar attire, Trisha pairs it with her winning accessory -- those twinkling eyes.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/Instagram

It's an unembellished, almost homely blue chiffon sari. Match it with a black-and-silver brocade blouse and the actor glows -- catches the light.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/Instagram

With doe-eyes like that who needs jewellery?

Add a Ritu Kumar bridal sari, earrings and a mangtikka and Trisha outshines everyone around her.