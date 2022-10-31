Rashmika Steals The Style Show!

Wedding dressing offers an excuse to go overboard with accessories, make up, zari, silk and loads of trinkets and other knick knacks.
If you need to execute the stand-out wedding guest/perfect bridesmaid look, let these B-Town celebs be your role models.
IMAGE: Who would have dreamed stripes on a sari could look so adorable.
Rashmika Mandanna's multi-coloured Paulmi & Harsh drape gains further prettiness with the sleeveless blouse and jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram
IMAGE: In her chiffon ivory organza sari, Kriti Kharbanda resembles a delicate sprig of white blossoms so fragile a gust of wind might give it flight.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram
IMAGE: Surprise, surprise, gold couldn't have looked more understated.
Suhana Khan's gleaming six yards of fabric has intrigue, sensuality, beauty and loads of glamour about it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Nupur Sanon is wrapped in enough pinkness to make one's heart flutter.
She styles her two-tone dupatta like a cape. Shade of makeup? Elementary, my dear reader, pink, of course.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram
IMAGE: Gauahar Khan looks haughtier than a sultana in royal crimson and gold.
The bejewelled choker, glitzy footwear and golden potli give a little more help.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: There's almost a story being told across Sanjana Sanghi's lehenga and blouse. Maybe a mythological fable about butterflies, birds and gardens of flowers in some wonderful faraway kingdom.
The elegant green goes beautifully with a red dupatta. And look at those earrings?!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Punit Balana/Instagram