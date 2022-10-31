News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Rashmika Steals The Style Show!

Rashmika Steals The Style Show!

By Rediff Get Ahead
October 31, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wedding dressing offers an excuse to go overboard with accessories, make up, zari, silk and loads of trinkets and other knick knacks.

If you need to execute the stand-out wedding guest/perfect bridesmaid look, let these B-Town celebs be your role models.

IMAGE: Who would have dreamed stripes on a sari could look so adorable.
Rashmika Mandanna's multi-coloured Paulmi & Harsh drape gains further prettiness with the sleeveless blouse and jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In her chiffon ivory organza sari, Kriti Kharbanda resembles a delicate sprig of white blossoms so fragile a gust of wind might give it flight.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Surprise, surprise, gold couldn't have looked more understated.
Suhana Khan's gleaming six yards of fabric has intrigue, sensuality, beauty and loads of glamour about it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nupur Sanon is wrapped in enough pinkness to make one's heart flutter.
She styles her two-tone dupatta like a cape. Shade of makeup? Elementary, my dear reader, pink, of course.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gauahar Khan looks haughtier than a sultana in royal crimson and gold.
The bejewelled choker, glitzy footwear and golden potli give a little more help.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There's almost a story being told across Sanjana Sanghi's lehenga and blouse. Maybe a mythological fable about butterflies, birds and gardens of flowers in some wonderful faraway kingdom.
The elegant green goes beautifully with a red dupatta. And look at those earrings?!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Punit Balana/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Shamita, Ananya, Tara! Who's The Prettiest?
Shamita, Ananya, Tara! Who's The Prettiest?
Mouni, Kriti, Mrunal! Vote For The Hottest Showstopper
Mouni, Kriti, Mrunal! Vote For The Hottest Showstopper
Mrunal's MOST ROYAL Look!
Mrunal's MOST ROYAL Look!
'No Time Till The Oscar Storm Passes'
'No Time Till The Oscar Storm Passes'
Why were so many people allowed on bridge, asks Cong
Why were so many people allowed on bridge, asks Cong
Morbi bridge collapse toll rises to 134; rescue op on
Morbi bridge collapse toll rises to 134; rescue op on
Want Twitter 'blue tick'? Get ready to pay $20 a month
Want Twitter 'blue tick'? Get ready to pay $20 a month

More like this

Can You Take Your Eyes Off Triptii?

Can You Take Your Eyes Off Triptii?

Kriti Goes For Gold...

Kriti Goes For Gold...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances