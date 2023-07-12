News
Super Sari Babe Ayesha Singh

Super Sari Babe Ayesha Singh

By REDIFF STYLE
July 12, 2023 17:39 IST
The beauty of television actress Ayesha Singh's dressing lies in her impeccable choice of saris. 

Each of them weave a tale of romance and colourful memories. 

The sight of her twirling in her saris is a feast for th eyes and brings the fan compliments rolling in. 

'Goriye tu kinni gori hain. Tu zameen pe chand ki jodi hain,' says one.

'Tujhe dekha toh ye jaana sanam, pyaar hota hain deewana sanam,' adds another.   

IMAGE: Tip tip barsa paani. But the rain could not put out Ayesha's aag or hotness. 
That magnificent, sparkly shade of green is probably enough to collect hearts saat samundar paar
All photographs: Kind courtesy Ayesha Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She pulls out a bedazzling sari from her cupboard for an awards night to receive a prize, looking like a trophy herself. 

 

IMAGE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ayesha?
The begum of the small screen creates a pacca force field for herself in shades of white and pink.  

 

IMAGE: Black and earthy red -- the fertile hues of nature ie the rang of mehendi, the khet and earthenware pots -- are a lethal combination as far as saris go.
The additional touch of sequins and gold embroidery ensure Ayeshu is a sari enchantress.  

 

IMAGE: Ayesha vs a bouquet of flowers. Do we need to ask who wins?
Modern bahus, hope you're taking tips: Ayesha chooses a delicate baby pink and finishes off the look with a stack of green and gold bangles. 

 

IMAGE: This Agra-born gal, who is an advocate by profession, can never be Adrishya. Not ever in that shade of blue. 

 

IMAGE: She loves to cook apparently and chocolates and Gulab Jamuns are her special foods.
As sweet as a bowl of her fave syrupy Gulab Jamuns in a peach sari. 

REDIFF STYLE
