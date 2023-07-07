Why Everyone Needs A Toned Bod Like Miesha Iyer's

A toned body is the top wardrobe essential.

Whatever you wear will look 201 per cent peachy when your body is ship-shape.



Miesha Iyer clued into that secret long ago and offers tremendous ab inspiration to her fans.

You also have got to realise that there's no cheat sheet for getting a fab bod like hers. So let her pics motivate you to hit the gym running lickety-split.

With each passing day, she's getting more ripped, allowing her style to get more and more khatru and the heartbeats of her 1 million following to pitter-patter even faster.

'Somehow all my colours are like art to you,' says the Splitsvilla X2 and Bigg Boss 15 contestant, who always has plenty of fashion tricks up her sleeve (although she rarely wears sleeves).

IMAGE: Mieshuuu is a modern muse as she floats into the woods in a tie-dye chiffon dress scantily draped about her like a second skin, baring lovely shoulders and arms.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Miesha Iyer/Instagram

IMAGE: An Amar Chitra Katha beauty in a costume that consists of a bandeau top and ruched skirt, but with enough metallic kadas, to ensure she stays sexy yet desi.

IMAGE: If you walked into some shiny steel and chrome office building and bumped into Miesha in this sheer cropped top, the wind-blown hair and feline eyes, you might need to pinch yourself to ascertain she is real.

IMAGE: Optimally located and arranged triangles of skin make the best accessories. Who needs jewels.

A white dress like this will embolden you to give your trusty LBD a break.

IMAGE: The next time someone says distressed denim shorts are only meant for the beach, show them this pic.

IMAGE: Thongs. Skin. Abs. All of these guys are crying out for attention in Miesha's cutout dress that we never knew we needed in our wardrobe till July 2023.

IMAGE: Oh yeah Everlast alright.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com