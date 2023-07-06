News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Rakul Singh Is On A Roll

Rakul Singh Is On A Roll

By REDIFF STYLE
July 06, 2023 08:59 IST
'Tis Rakul Singh's moment on the Gram.

Always a glamapuss, she is even exceeding herself lately, with her parade of deliciously sexy dresses and other jaw dropper fare spanning a major rangeen palette.

The actor has been following her motto of throwing happiness around like confetti much to the dizzy khushi of her ever burgeoning throng of 23.3 million Rakulistas whose hearts will go on and on.

She survives for 'the love of blush and pink and all things pretty', and 'can never get enough of (the) sun, (the) sand and (the) beach'.

IMAGE: De De Pyaar De Rakul ko in that fiery Ferrari red lehenga and choli.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No one can dethrone this Maharani of Style. At least not while she is wearing the winning sleek black dress and chic silver accessories.

 

IMAGE: A casual tea-time session of mathri and chai is also done in an elegant raees manner like she is having tea at the Ritz.

 

IMAGE: Lal Hurricane Rakul reaches North Male Atoll in the Maldives.
Would you mind drowning in the crystalline waters if the red beauty were to come to your rescue?

 

IMAGE: Rakul does jadoo as she ushers in more magic to these already enchanting tropical isles.
The top knot makes an elegant combo with the floral jumpsuit and red flip-flops to match.

 

IMAGE: The sutry pink pantsuit ensnares anyone looking at her and ensures her fans are Cuttputllis.
The pillow behind says it all: Darte toh hum kissi ke baap se nahi. Has Jackie seen it?

 

REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Li'l Miss Sunshine ShivShakti Sachdev
Li'l Miss Sunshine ShivShakti Sachdev
Refreshingly Chic Krystle
Refreshingly Chic Krystle
Sundari Penne Saniya Iyappan
Sundari Penne Saniya Iyappan
