Is Gul The Fittest Celeb Mom?

By REDIFF STYLE
July 11, 2023 09:00 IST
Gul Panag was last seen in the comedy-drama Good Bad Girl in 2022, but she's got no shortage of stardom even today.

A mother to Nihal, 5, her following and chahnewalles on Instagram are those who go bonkers over her athletic build -- the firm abdomen, toned legs and super-strong arms that never tire of carrying her little one.

She wears half a dozen topis and describes herself as an 'aviator, actor, producer, automobile and fitness enthusiast, biker, adrenaline junkie, adventurer, traveller and student'.

You can add one more title to this list: Style royalty. Gul is one of the very few who carries off grace during gym workouts too.

If you are out to remake your wardrobe, her Insta feed offers a modern, sophisticated update that only a fauji kid can boast of.

IMAGE: One of the fittest star moms, oh how Hello Darling she looks in pale blue.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When 'you're trying to channel Boss Lady vibes' while running late and 'the wind is messing your just blow-dried hair' but the net effect is still rather astounding -- classical colour pairing of a lawn green suit with a pink tee.
The beige peep-toes make it a grand slam.

 

IMAGE: Simplicity carried to the extreme becomes elegance, they say.
Floral sari. Pearls. Perfectly tailored pink sleeveless blouse. Neat juda. And the Good Bad Girl plays auntie.

 

IMAGE: Patiala is Suits Town and it's an occasion to bring out your embroidered best.
A prim and 'presentable' Gul for her father, retired Lieutenant General H S Panag's book reading session.

 

IMAGE: Balancing carefree and formal style on a holiday in Varca, Goa.
Her lovely dimples up the gorgeous factor many fold.
'Aap pehle bhi itni hi khoobsoorat thi ya... waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?' asks a fan.

 

