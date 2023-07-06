Guess Diana's Favourite Colour!

Diana Penty has the knack of wearing something really simple and looking jordaar in it.

At Cannes 2023, she showed up in bubble wrap and made it trendy. The outfit ended up in everyone's favourites list.

For her 'tassels (are) always worth the hassle' and she loves stuffing her face with fries when getting her makeup done.

She wows folks in every colour of the rainbow but swears by black. And why not, because black is timeless, but it is never too much.

IMAGE: If life's a play, Diana is the lead heroine because there's nothing as dazzling as her in a fitted dress that hugs her curves in all the most important places.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: She unleashes the fashion vixen inside her in ravishing black and white.

IMAGE: She captions this pic: Homebody.

Both the home and lady in it come off rather well!

Messy hair, denim shorts and no makeup face contribute to her sweet just-rolled-out-of-bed-having-my-first-cuppa look.

The Karl Lagerfeld sweatshirt gives off a quiet-luxury vibe.

IMAGE: A bralette appropriate for one of the leading ladies of Shiddat.

'Itna pretty hone pe fine laga dena chahiye,' says a follower.

IMAGE: The tight Victorian-style leather corset emits steam.

IMAGE: Full-throttle glamour in that high-slit gown.

'I like that u got ready ur self n also took ur own photos,' says Farah Khan Kunder.