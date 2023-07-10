News
Yuvika's Wowza Way of Dressing

By REDIFF STYLE
July 10, 2023 09:22 IST
Know what's cooler than the AC at full blast? Yuvika Chaudhary's 100-seeti-worthy dressing.

Her husband was the Prince of the Bigg Boss 9 house and she the empress of his heart.

Prince Narula ki lady love Yuvika Chaudhary needs no intro.

It is a mystery whether the hubby inspires the missus, or vice versa -- they both have an enviable wardrobe.

There's nothing private about their personal life, and the two shower each other with plenty of love and affection every single chance they get, in the SM domain.

Baraut, UP-born Yuvika, who started her career with Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, may have upset a few fans by being their 'shaadishuda crush', but she has certainly set the bedecking bar for celeb biwi-log pretty high.

The television actor will wake you up this morning from your weekend coma with her kya- style-hain!playful fashion.

Start scrolling, folks, and have a good day.

IMAGE: Her blazing canary yellow Sesame Street Big Bird costume is not for the fainthearted.
Yuvika pulls it off like a swoon-worthy diva with a weakness for funky glasses.
An Insta premi wonders, 'Itni garmi mai ye woollen (kaun) pehnta hain?'
All photographs: Kind courtesy Yuvika Chaudhary/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kya gorgeous hai hum.
We wanna know how Princeji handles all that hotness.

 

IMAGE: Take notes, please: See how Yuvika, who you last saw in Cyber Vaar, wears an ensemble of a blazer and mini, in carnation pink, with black boots.

 

IMAGE: Totally Naughty@40.
The 39 year old, who turns chalees on August 2, delivers a sexy-soph take in a sultry black floor-length number.

 

IMAGE: Teenage vibes in a Love-School-ish look.
Sometimes all you need is an unfussy, relaxed simple top and skirt combo to pull off a casual date at all-the-current-rage-in-Mumbai coffee shop Tim Hortons.

 

IMAGE: Muted separates of almost the same shade are very smart, especially when teamed with a majedaar hat.
Thank u dear readers, next?

 

REDIFF STYLE
