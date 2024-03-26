The Amazing Amruta Khanvilkar

IMAGE: Notice that unmissable glow.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

The celebrityesque radiance on Amruta Khanvilkar's face is a 'default setting'.

It has a lot to do with her morning rituals which include a cold shower (when it's not too cold outside), puja, breathing exercises and coffee.

Much like her personality, her style has never been dull or boring. And, whenever she wears a sari, she proves why it is a timeless choice.

IMAGE: How to look casual and stylish at the same time.

IMAGE: Grey, gold and oversize jhumkis make for a magical combination.

IMAGE: Handkerchief top + crochet pants + straw hat... this outfit screams vacay style.

IMAGE: What's not to love about this beautiful red and blue combo?

IMAGE: She's simple yet stunning in shades of yellow.

IMAGE: One word for this look -- gorgeous!