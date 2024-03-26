News
The Amazing Amruta Khanvilkar

By REDIFF STYLE
March 26, 2024 12:19 IST
IMAGE: Notice that unmissable glow.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

The celebrityesque radiance on Amruta Khanvilkar's face is a 'default setting'.  

It has a lot to do with her morning rituals which include a cold shower (when it's not too cold outside), puja, breathing exercises and coffee. 

Much like her personality, her style has never been dull or boring. And, whenever she wears a sari, she proves why it is a timeless choice.

IMAGE: How to look casual and stylish at the same time.  

 

IMAGE: Grey, gold and oversize jhumkis make for a magical combination.

 

IMAGE: Handkerchief top + crochet pants + straw hat... this outfit screams vacay style. 

 

IMAGE: What's not to love about this beautiful red and blue combo? 

 

IMAGE: She's simple yet stunning in shades of yellow. 

 

IMAGE: One word for this look -- gorgeous!  

REDIFF STYLE
