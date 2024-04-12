Summer Girls Alaya, Janhvi, Shanaya...

In summer, less is always more.

Something simple, cotton and girly is all you need to beat the sweltering heat.

Let these celebs show you how to nail the look without burning a hole in your pocket.

IMAGE: Sweet floral prints do the trick for Janhvi Kapoor, who chooses quiet elegance in a corset-style dress.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor shows you how to have fun in a frock that will help you stay cool in the heat.

She adds a dressy touch with her hair, which she has worn in soft perms.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor lets her style inspiration run wild in animal prints.

IMAGE: Suhana Khan gravitates towards blooms as well, but in a satin blush pink frilled silhouette.

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar embraces dopamine dressing in a candy-coloured outfit that's reflects her cheery personality.

IMAGE: Summer, for Aisha Sharma, is also the time to flaunt skin in cutouts and halternecks.

