Rediff.com  » Getahead » Summer Girls Alaya, Janhvi, Shanaya...

Summer Girls Alaya, Janhvi, Shanaya...

By REDIFF STYLE
April 12, 2024 08:40 IST
In summer, less is always more.

Something simple, cotton and girly is all you need to beat the sweltering heat. 

Let these celebs show you how to nail the look without burning a hole in your pocket. 

IMAGE: Sweet floral prints do the trick for Janhvi Kapoor, who chooses quiet elegance in a corset-style dress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor shows you how to have fun in a frock that will help you stay cool in the heat.  
She adds a dressy touch with her hair, which she has worn in soft perms. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor lets her style inspiration run wild in animal prints. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Suhana Khan gravitates towards blooms as well, but in a satin blush pink frilled silhouette. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar embraces dopamine dressing in a candy-coloured outfit that's reflects her cheery personality. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Summer, for Aisha Sharma, is also the time to flaunt skin in cutouts and halternecks.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aisha Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alaya F glows in green as she flaunts her abs and bare shoulders. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
