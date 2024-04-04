Ravishing Rashami

Rashami Desai feels 'complete' in traditional silhouettes.

But she also looks spectacular in rugged, dressed-down aesthetics.

'I like things to be modern but (the) heart is Indian, what to do?' she writes on Instagram, adding, 'Looks and comfort is just a dream. Learn to take the risk.'

The actor, who plays a professor in Jahangir National University (JNU), has a wardrobe filled busy prints, splashes of colours, bright accents and blooming florals.

IMAGE: How could we not begin with a picture of Rashami in a simple cotton sari that will take your breath away?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashami Desai/Instagram

IMAGE: Her yellow dress is an easy way to look chic on the beach.

IMAGE: She turns to blue when Mondays make her feel sexy and groovy.

IMAGE: What do you think of her carefree outfit that's 'wild and free, just like the sea'?

IMAGE: The actor marries her love for brightly coloured silhouettes and relaxed pantsuits as she strolls the streets of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

IMAGE: A flamingo pose to match the pink and white vibe.

IMAGE: Rashami creating her own sunshine in this gently marbled print.

IMAGE: She is in a 'long term relationship with amazing food'; that's probably why she's dressed like a sinful slab of delicious chocolate.

IMAGE: 'Main hun hi awesome,' says Rashami. How can one disagree after seeing her in this denim number?