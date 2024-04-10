News
Fashion Girls Aditi, Sonam's Swanky Evening Out

Fashion Girls Aditi, Sonam's Swanky Evening Out

By REDIFF STYLE
April 10, 2024 13:39 IST
B-Town celebs brought their fashion A-game to the Tod's store opening party.

The Italian luxury shoe and footwear brand launched their newest outlet at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai and it was definitely an evening to remember with some headline-worthy style moments on display. 

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari dived into the summer trend of florals and denims. 
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Being fashionable is an absolute must for Sonam Kapoor, who rocked a red dress and leather loafers. 

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna tied her look together with a stylish hair do. 

 

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila took us down memory lane in a pretty denim maxi. 

 

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty painted a handsome picture in beige. 

 

IMAGE: His sister, Athiya Shetty, wore a beige jacket as well but her look was clearly smart casual.

 

IMAGE: Rhea Kapoor proved that layering is not just a winter thing.  

 

IMAGE: Jim Sarbh was dapper in black. 

REDIFF STYLE
