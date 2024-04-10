News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Doesn't Nikita Look Like A Million Bucks?

Doesn't Nikita Look Like A Million Bucks?

By REDIFF STYLE
April 10, 2024 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One look at Nikita Dutta's figure and it's hard to believe that she is a chocolate fan. The secret behind her super trim pins and flat tummy is running and yoga. 

The Dange actor has a sexy bod and loves to show off her keen fashion sense in swimwear, mini skirts and hot pants. 

Red reminds her of 'love' and when she's dressed in the colour, it's hard to take your eyes off her. 

IMAGE: Better from the back? Nikita is in a 'happy place' when she is dressed in purple. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her wardrobe is stylish, fun and functional. 

 

IMAGE: There's a mini skirt for every occasion, she believes. 

 

IMAGE: The actor adds extra spice to her party night in a black blazer suit and centre-parted hair. 

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, Nikita opts for pink. 

 

IMAGE: This beauty on the beach offers a lesson in colour-blocking as she dresses in shades of blue and turquoise. 

 

IMAGE: Festive dressing need not be in 'laddu peela', she feels; 'kaju katli' works just as well. 

 

IMAGE: Terrific in red! She makes a simple bathing suit look like a million bucks. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Amruta, Rinku In Their Traditional Best
Amruta, Rinku In Their Traditional Best
Surbhi, Rakul, Mouni's Swimsuit Styles...
Surbhi, Rakul, Mouni's Swimsuit Styles...
Why Blue Is Beautiful Anandhi's Favourite Colour
Why Blue Is Beautiful Anandhi's Favourite Colour
Raj Thackeray is supporting Maha's 'enemies': Raut
Raj Thackeray is supporting Maha's 'enemies': Raut
'No One Can Hear The Poor'
'No One Can Hear The Poor'
Recipe: Chicken Kebabs With Apples
Recipe: Chicken Kebabs With Apples
The secret sauce of unknown players' IPL success is...
The secret sauce of unknown players' IPL success is...

More like this

Hello, Gorgeous Parul!

Hello, Gorgeous Parul!

Shruti Loves Having Fun With...

Shruti Loves Having Fun With...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances