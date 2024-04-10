Doesn't Nikita Look Like A Million Bucks?

One look at Nikita Dutta's figure and it's hard to believe that she is a chocolate fan. The secret behind her super trim pins and flat tummy is running and yoga.

The Dange actor has a sexy bod and loves to show off her keen fashion sense in swimwear, mini skirts and hot pants.

Red reminds her of 'love' and when she's dressed in the colour, it's hard to take your eyes off her.

IMAGE: Better from the back? Nikita is in a 'happy place' when she is dressed in purple.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

IMAGE: Her wardrobe is stylish, fun and functional.

IMAGE: There's a mini skirt for every occasion, she believes.

IMAGE: The actor adds extra spice to her party night in a black blazer suit and centre-parted hair.

IMAGE: When in doubt, Nikita opts for pink.

IMAGE: This beauty on the beach offers a lesson in colour-blocking as she dresses in shades of blue and turquoise.

IMAGE: Festive dressing need not be in 'laddu peela', she feels; 'kaju katli' works just as well.

IMAGE: Terrific in red! She makes a simple bathing suit look like a million bucks.