Monika Panwar's style is so endearing that you'd want to ask her out on a date.

The Dukaan actor -- who wants her on-screen outings to touch people's hearts -- loves to wear big, bold colours.

IMAGE: She lets her black dress do all the talking.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Monika Panwar/Instagram

IMAGE: Jumpsuits can be worn for garden parties too...

IMAGE: A ribbed dress with one missing sleeve and a thigh high slit is bound to make everyone go green with envy.

IMAGE: A denim-on-denim is a must in every summer wardrobe. Take a cue from Monika and team it with bright, bold red lips.

IMAGE: She offers a fresh take on kaftans with a play of white and black.

The centre-parted hair, metallic jewellery and kohl-clad eyes add a nice, glam touch.