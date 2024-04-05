Surbhi, Rakul, Mouni's Swimsuit Styles...

Summer is about heading to the beach and splashing around in the water as you cool down from the scorching heat.

It is time for those sexy bikinis and monokinis to make an appearance for those escapades by the sea.

Take a cue from these celebs and be the object of envy as you playfully chase the waves.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt gives off hot girl vibes in fuchsia.

The cover-up with yellow flowers is an awesome bet for those gorgeous poolside pix.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: You know summer is in full swing when Rakul Singh brings out her bikinis.

She slays in the lime green shirt worn over the olive two-piece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Surbhi Chandna serves up a dreamy look in a cropped lime yellow one-shoulder and multi-print sarong skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy spices thing up in a black sarong and a printed bikini top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita knows a thing or two about turning heads in prints and a halter neck.

Her yellow flip-flops glow against the slate grey stone stairs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram