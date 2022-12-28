Sumbul Touqueer: The Girl With 85 Saris!

You haven't heard of Sumbul Touqeer and her non-stop Bigg Boss glam?

Then maybe you are living under a rock,

She's the Oomph Girl in the Bigg Boss 16 house with her breathtaking diversity of costumes. It makes you wonder how they pack to go into the House. Do they show up with 18 suitcases labelled differently 'Saris', 'Sequins', 'Red' etc?

When Gungun, as she is called, isn't wearing a sari, she favours monochrome kitting out.

She has an interesting collection of earrings.

The television actress, who is the youngest contestant this season, has also starred in Article 15, Imlie and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

Born in Shahjahanpur, UP, she's a girl from Katni, Madhya Pradesh. Sumbul told FilmiBeat that her reason for accepting the Big Boss offer was, 'Main logon se miloongi, main logon ki nazar samjhoongi, main logon ki soch samjhoongi aur unse shayad kuch naya seekh paungi (I will meet people, understand their views and understand their thinking and maybe I will learn something new)'.

Good luck, Sumbul.

One of her 85 awesome saris.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Darlingness: Wearing more shades of pastel than a a box of macarons, Sumbul finishes off her Hindustani nari look with some yellow-tinted sunglasses.

She opened up that suitcase...

The off-shoulder, off-white dress offers a portrait of a fine-looking back.

The pink kurta is part of her everyday repertoire, but there isn't anything everyday about her in it. Fresh. And sweet.

Sariness: Sumbul brightens up the Bigg Boss sets in ruby red with a touch of silver. The collared cropped top with its wide sleeves and her chirpy hairstyle multiply the effect.

More pastels. More sunglasses. She says she would like to project her fun side at BB. The dress has lots of mazaa about it.