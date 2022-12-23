News
Red Hot Triptii, Sparkling Amyra

By REDIFF STYLE
December 23, 2022 16:25 IST
No matter what you wear, people always stare.

So 'make it worth their while' as a fashion pioneer once said.

Especially at the office Christmas party or a happening New Year's Eve get-together.

Celebs can offer all the encouragement you need. They are pretty good at getting stared down and showcasing stare-able wear...

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur shall be forgiven for looking like a Christmas tree this season.
She calls her Bhawna Rao gown 'keeping it simple'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Do you have two loves and are torn between the two?
For Radhika Madan, it's probably choosing between jumpsuits and blazers.
So she opts for a fusion-ish Gnama blazer jumpsuit.
And takes the Goth narrative ahead with black nails.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When facing a wardrobe quandary wear red: Aahana Kumra goes desi, but in a Christmasy shade.
The Pink City by Sarika ensemble shows off zari handwork detailing that dances up a storm with the maang-tikka, jhumkas and flats.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pink City by Sarika/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is it a bird or a plane? Oh, it's a sari.
Sayani Gupta's Esha Sethi Thirani black tassel sari harks back to Kajol's black lacy one in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Red nails. Red lips. Red dress. Triptii Dimri is a Lal Pari ready to dance the night away.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Every time Tejasswi Prakash steps on the red carpet, the swooning starts off like a Mexican wave.
The insanely chic leg-flaunting gown is in a love affair with her sculpted bod.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pradeep Bandekar/Instagram

