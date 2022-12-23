VOTE! Who Wore Black Jumpsuit Better?

Who doesn't like a jolly good fashion face-off?

Especially when it's about jumpsuits. And the two young women wearing them are firmly in 'hot damn' category.

Remember the outfit Rashami Desai wore to the Grazia Young Fashion Awards in Mumbai?

She nearly killed the city's precious winter chill in the daring criss-cross halter-neck number and practically caused an Internet freeze after fans liked her in it over 200,000 times on Instagram.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Wouldn't you agree with her followers? Time to rummage about for that like button.

The splendid garment was by the unusually named clothing brand self-cntrd where jumpsuits run to around Rs 6,500 and this one is -- not surprisingly :))) -- sold out.

And it made us recall a similar look sported by Diana Penty below...

Diana took the road less travelled in the plunging rendition that was slashed at the chest in an interesting pattern that reminded one of those crop circles you saw in M Night Shyamalan's films.

Photograph: Kind courtesy self-cntrd/Instagram

While Rashami went with subtle golden hoops, Diana opted for snazzy floral earrings.

Both the actresses kept their makeup subtle and let the outfits do their kaam.

We ask you who wore the black jumpsuit better? Take the poll given below and let us know.