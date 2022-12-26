Dress Like Aahana, Genelia For New Year's Eve

It's time to fondly wave 2022 goodbye with the most extravagantly suitable New Year fashion protocol.

Where should you go looking for the top tips to get into the appropriate 2023-welcoming style...

Why to apna celebs, of course.

Tip #1: Find a nice flower to put behind your ear or weave in your hair. They cost little and work magic.

The white-yellow champa blossom steals the show from Aahana Kumra's blue paani and sunny days-<wallah dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaia Tree Label/Instagram

Tip #2: It's all about the tresses.

Updo. Undo. Deconstructed messy bun. Sideswept. Lemonade braids... Plan your hair like Deepika Padukone has -- is it planned? -- in the borrowed-from-the-boys-cut pink pant suit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

Tip #3: Yes jewellery or no jewellery?

Less can always be more and zilch jewellery is often a great way to go.

But if you would like to flaunt it, choose a few stand-out stylish pieces like Genelia Deshmukh has with her glorious Merlot-hue strappy dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

Tip #4: Sequins are for New Year bashes. You can't shy away from them at NYE, gals.

Mithila Palkar says she is 'channeling her inner shiny disco ball style with a sprinkling of Ariana Grande' -- hmm -- in the pale sequin number that's great for sipping cocktails at the bar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

Tip #5: Show off your best feature/s.

Stand in front of the mirror and decide if it's lovely abs you wanna highlight or your giraffe-elegant legs etc etc.

Sharvari knows she has cleavage to show off and chooses clothes with that single-minded purpose in mind.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram