Disha, Mira, Mouni Say YES! To Black

If you are struggling to stay far away from the trusty LBD, or even from black, for the 31st... Don't.

An eternal classic, it's so, so, so much more than just a colour.

It's flattering. Versatile. A little badass at times. But mostly top-notch sophisticated.

Be ready to break a few hearts -- and not your bank -- as you grandly float out of 2022 in the majestic shade.

A few cues from an assortment of fashion heroes...

Mm-hmm, what a delicious arc of peepholes.

If you don't flash a bit of leg and quite a lot more as Disha Patani does at a 2022-2023 New Year do, then when will you, pray tell?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

A mermaid profile in black like #DimpleDollSoundarya aka Soundarya Sharma can be mighty erotic, even if you are soberly fully clothed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

It's something in black.

Not sure of its exact species.

The point is: Even Karishma Kotak's casual black is NYE-befitting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kotak/Instagram

Thumb rule: Aim for the shortest distance between necklines and hemlines.

Mouni Roy is puttering along on a good path.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Sleek as a black cat.

A kittenish Mira Kapoor owns the night in a beaut of a one-shoulder top and elegant trousers.

The shoes? Sort of meh...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Green jewellery. Gold. Black. And a sari.

Esha Gupta on how well the LBS (Long Black Sari) functions for bringing in 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Sara Tendulkar calls the flight of steps, that take a guest into the Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, a 'STAREcase'.

Yeah, you can't help gawking at her lacy but endearing dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Hasn't the Maldives and its overwatervillas seen all of India's top beauties?

Mehreen Pirzada joins the list in a crisscross cropped top and flared skirt that's a must wear, folks.

The only thing prettier than Mehreen on the white sand is the setting sun behind her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mehreen Pirzada/Instagram

Latex Lovely: Sonnalli Seygall's high-neck number will bring on the gasps.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Another super latex moment worth emulating -- pleather skirt, knit top with beads and faux diamonds hanging from the waist, leather boots, windswept hair.

Step back, people.

Sakshi Malik is licensed to kill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram

The flowers are no match for the overall allure of what Shanaya Kapoor put together -- the black ganji and pinstripe trousers etc.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com