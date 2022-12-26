Ananya, Khushi, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023

Intense hues are the toast of the world fashion party.

Prints became the sartorial highlight of this season.

Viva magenta is the most unexpected festive muse.

Twinkly chammak challo sequin dresses, we promise -- and cross out hearts -- CANNOT go out of style.

Get scrolling to see what will be hot-hot-hot in 2023.

Vests

Verrrrry classy Shanaya! Shanaya Kapoor wears restrained white on white -- vest plus mini -- enticingly. The sparkly heels and bag donate a litte bling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Lace dresses

Lace is a reflection of Nature. Think snowflakes, ice patterns, Jack Frost, clouds, baby blush blooms.

Thus the purity of donning lace.

Shanaya Kapoor scores again -- she's a festive angel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shiny boots

These Boots Were NOT Meant For Walking: Ananya Panday glows in a Little Blue Dress with black straps.

Those boots command attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Soft perms

We are not looking at Malavika Mohanan's dress with the mathematical bodice full of unsolvable algebra. But the soft curls that are a rather noticeable accessory.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Shades of pink

Pink is the navy blue of India said Diana Vreeland, once the high priestess of style.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor keep that tradition going when they form a happy sentence in two shades of pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Viva magenta

There's no way we can leave that lovely magenta behind in 2022. No, Ma'am.

Mithila Palkar celebrates the colour in a pre-Holi kind of frock.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Cutout, backless dresses

Reckless and Backless in Bombay. Fatima Sana Shaikh shows Mumbai her back in a crowd-pleaser dress and parrot green heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Prints

Pile on the prints and colours in wrap-around garb like Sophie Choudry. And the bright blue of the water around the Maldives will applaud you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Tangerine