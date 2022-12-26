News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ananya, Khushi, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023

Ananya, Khushi, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023

By REDIFF STYLE
December 26, 2022 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Intense hues are the toast of the world fashion party.

Prints became the sartorial highlight of this season.

Viva magenta is the most unexpected festive muse.

Twinkly chammak challo sequin dresses, we promise -- and cross out hearts -- CANNOT go out of style.

Get scrolling to see what will be hot-hot-hot in 2023.

  • Vests

Verrrrry classy Shanaya! Shanaya Kapoor wears restrained white on white -- vest plus mini -- enticingly. The sparkly heels and bag donate a litte bling.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

  • Lace dresses

Lace is a reflection of Nature. Think snowflakes, ice patterns, Jack Frost, clouds, baby blush blooms.
Thus the purity of donning lace.
Shanaya Kapoor scores again -- she's a festive angel.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

  • Shiny boots 

These Boots Were NOT Meant For Walking: Ananya Panday glows in a Little Blue Dress with black straps.
Those boots command attention.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

  • Soft perms

We are not looking at Malavika Mohanan's dress with the mathematical bodice full of unsolvable algebra. But the soft curls that are a rather noticeable accessory.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

  • Shades of pink

Pink is the navy blue of India said Diana Vreeland, once the high priestess of style.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor keep that tradition going when they form a happy sentence in two shades of pink.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

  • Viva magenta

There's no way we can leave that lovely magenta behind in 2022. No, Ma'am.
Mithila Palkar celebrates the colour in a pre-Holi kind of frock.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

  • Cutout, backless dresses

Reckless and Backless in Bombay. Fatima Sana Shaikh shows Mumbai her back in a crowd-pleaser dress and parrot green heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

  • Prints

Pile on the prints and colours in wrap-around garb like Sophie Choudry. And the bright blue of the water around the Maldives will applaud you.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

  • Tangerine

Hina Khan opts for a '100% squeezed sunshine' avatar.
Plans to dance the night away doesn't mean you should leave your fave six-inch heels at home.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
VOTE! Who Wore Black Jumpsuit Better?
VOTE! Who Wore Black Jumpsuit Better?
Comfy, Natural Aasttha
Comfy, Natural Aasttha
Vaani Is A Bridal Dream In Ivory
Vaani Is A Bridal Dream In Ivory
Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent
Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent
Aaftab, Shraddha heard in heated argument in new video
Aaftab, Shraddha heard in heated argument in new video
Hockey Year Ender 2022: Indian women steal limelight
Hockey Year Ender 2022: Indian women steal limelight
PE fund Advent to buy Suven Pharma
PE fund Advent to buy Suven Pharma

More like this

Dress Like Aahana, Genelia For NYE

Dress Like Aahana, Genelia For NYE

Red Hot Triptii, Sparkling Amyra

Red Hot Triptii, Sparkling Amyra

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances