Home  » Get Ahead » Ahsaas Channa Is Cute, Cute, Cute!

Ahsaas Channa Is Cute, Cute, Cute!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 16, 2024 14:44 IST
Ahsaas Channa loves colourful fashion and a signature winged eyeliner that perfectly frames her expressive eyes.

A beloved child actor, she made her latest OTT outing in Mismatched 3.

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Wearing a tie-up shirt and loose-fitting trousers, Ahsaas stands out against the colourful canvas of Jaipur. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: She is serving Barbiecore in pink... bodycon magic with wavy hairdo and winged liner on fleek.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Ahsaas glimmers in Tarun Tahiliani's green velvet number while dripping in emeralds and boy, that eyeliner is fierce.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Who needs a rainbow when you can rock this vibrant lehenga with a bling bag.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Knit happens! These preppy stripes are too cute for words.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Ahsaas opts for monochrome elegance with just a hint of pearlcore perfection.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Bolder than gold, she shines in a kaleidoscopic Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga and blinged-out blouse.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Ahsaas brightens up the night in lemon yellow and mirrorwork magic

 

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Minimal bling, max shine -- Ahsaas is celebrating Indian handloom in style.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: This sequinned ensemble outshines the stars.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: When workwear meets 'wow' ie when a mini skirt meets plaid perfection.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Ahsaas is a pocketful of sunshine; she adds on iridescent purple eyes and sweetheart earrings.

