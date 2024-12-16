Ahsaas Channa Is Cute, Cute, Cute!

Ahsaas Channa loves colourful fashion and a signature winged eyeliner that perfectly frames her expressive eyes.
A beloved child actor, she made her latest OTT outing in Mismatched 3.
IMAGE: Wearing a tie-up shirt and loose-fitting trousers, Ahsaas stands out against the colourful canvas of Jaipur. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram
IMAGE: She is serving Barbiecore in pink... bodycon magic with wavy hairdo and winged liner on fleek.
IMAGE: Ahsaas glimmers in Tarun Tahiliani's green velvet number while dripping in emeralds and boy, that eyeliner is fierce.
IMAGE: Who needs a rainbow when you can rock this vibrant lehenga
with a bling bag
.
IMAGE: Knit happens! These preppy stripes are too cute for words.
IMAGE: Ahsaas opts for monochrome elegance with just a hint of pearlcore perfection.
IMAGE: Bolder than gold, she shines in a kaleidoscopic Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga and blinged-out blouse.
IMAGE: Ahsaas brightens up the night in lemon yellow and mirrorwork magic
IMAGE: Minimal bling, max shine -- Ahsaas is celebrating Indian handloom in style.
IMAGE: This sequinned ensemble outshines the stars.
IMAGE: When workwear meets 'wow' ie when a mini skirt meets plaid perfection.
IMAGE: Ahsaas is a pocketful of sunshine; she adds on iridescent purple eyes and sweetheart earrings.
