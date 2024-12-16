News
What Were Urofi, Kartik, Shanaya, Anushka Upto?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 16, 2024 16:34 IST
The Elle Graduates 2024 is an annual celebration of talent in design.

The event, which took place in Mumbai, had a guest list that included actors, influencers and artistes.

Take a look at some of the best dressed attendees and winners from the gala affair.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

All photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

TV actor Anushka Sen, who has nearly 40 million followers on Instagram, bagged the title of 'Digital Diva'.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Bold, unapologetic and a fashionista with a difference! Pap favourite Uorfi Javed was the 'Fashion Newsmaker of the Year'.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

With two blockbuster movies, Kartik Aaryan got the 'Champion of the Year' title.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Raashi Khanna opted for a classic black and white look.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Tele-world's hot jodi Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were showstoppers for Designer Amrin Khan at the event.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Shanaya Kapoor aced winter fashion with plaid layering.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

'Looking pensive, feeling loco,' Saiee Manjrekar posted on Instagram, sharing several images of her cross body blazer dress from Qua. And those heels? Jimmy Choo, obviously.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Tanya Maniktala won the 'Mouldbreaker' award for her scintillating performance in the film, Kill.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Shefali Shah proved she is the master of comfy dressing.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary too hopped on the black and white trend. How would you rate her look?

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Are floral print trousers in vogue? We want to ask Madhurima Tulli!

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Delhi-based designer Nancy Tyagi, winner of 'The Next Gen Trendsetter', proudly flaunted her new title.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Soniya Bansal threw caution to the wind, displaying her daring thigh slit. 

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Shriya Pilgaonkar, pretty in white.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Fardeen Khan's comeback to films and OTT earned him the 'Timeless Style Icon' honour.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Shriya, who later changed into an edgy dress with lace accents, posed with Uorfi.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Playback singers and sisters Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar dazzled in stunning red and black silhouettes as they received the award for being 'Trendsetters' in music.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Ahsaas Channa worked her magic in blue co-ords.

 

Celebs at Elle Graduates 2024 red carpet in Mumbai

Actor Vedhika, whose latest Telugu film Fear is being loved by audiences, made heads turn in a glitzy sequinned cocktail dress.

Elle graduates 2024 event in mumbai

