What Were Urofi, Kartik, Shanaya, Anushka Upto?

The Elle Graduates 2024 is an annual celebration of talent in design.

The event, which took place in Mumbai, had a guest list that included actors, influencers and artistes.

Take a look at some of the best dressed attendees and winners from the gala affair.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

TV actor Anushka Sen, who has nearly 40 million followers on Instagram, bagged the title of 'Digital Diva'.

Bold, unapologetic and a fashionista with a difference! Pap favourite Uorfi Javed was the 'Fashion Newsmaker of the Year'.

With two blockbuster movies, Kartik Aaryan got the 'Champion of the Year' title.

Raashi Khanna opted for a classic black and white look.

Tele-world's hot jodi Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were showstoppers for Designer Amrin Khan at the event.

Shanaya Kapoor aced winter fashion with plaid layering.

'Looking pensive, feeling loco,' Saiee Manjrekar posted on Instagram, sharing several images of her cross body blazer dress from Qua. And those heels? Jimmy Choo, obviously.

Tanya Maniktala won the 'Mouldbreaker' award for her scintillating performance in the film, Kill.

Shefali Shah proved she is the master of comfy dressing.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary too hopped on the black and white trend. How would you rate her look?

Are floral print trousers in vogue? We want to ask Madhurima Tulli!

Delhi-based designer Nancy Tyagi, winner of 'The Next Gen Trendsetter', proudly flaunted her new title.

Soniya Bansal threw caution to the wind, displaying her daring thigh slit.

Shriya Pilgaonkar, pretty in white.

Fardeen Khan's comeback to films and OTT earned him the 'Timeless Style Icon' honour.

Shriya, who later changed into an edgy dress with lace accents, posed with Uorfi.

Playback singers and sisters Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar dazzled in stunning red and black silhouettes as they received the award for being 'Trendsetters' in music.

Ahsaas Channa worked her magic in blue co-ords.

Actor Vedhika, whose latest Telugu film Fear is being loved by audiences, made heads turn in a glitzy sequinned cocktail dress.