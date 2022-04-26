News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Stocks You Must AVOID or EXIT

Stocks You Must AVOID or EXIT

By AJIT MISHRA
April 26, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Shantaram Shetgaonkar: I am having some shares, shall I hold / exit.

Ajit Mishra:

Amar Raja Batteries  9 Hold
Castrol  35 Exit
PFS Finance  150 Exit

Sanket Rathi: Please advice on following stocks buy/hold/sell

Ajit Mishra:

Company Name Average Cost Price View
GLOBUS SPIRITS LIMITED 616.55 Hold
RADICO KHAITAN LTD 1096.03 Hold
ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM 2150 Exit
ACC LIMITED 2321.42 Hold
AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD 397.99 Hold
SHREE CEMENTS LTD 26774.27 Hold
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 7666.25 Hold
SOMANY CERAMICS LIMITED 656.07 Hold
DHANUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 86.76 Exit
NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1660.62 Hold
COAL INDIA LIMITED 342.23 Exit
SMS LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD 761.57 Hold
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L 1436.92 Hold
DIVIS LABORATORIES LIMITED 4198.17 Hold
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED 535 Hold
FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 177.69 Can’t comment due to compliance
FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LIMITED 73.46 Can’t comment due to compliance
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 539.06 Hold
INDOSOLAR LIMITED 6.71 Exit
WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED 43.21 Exit
BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD 4176.56 Hold
RELIANCE NAVAL ENGINEERING LTD 18.53 Exit
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 550.63 Hold
PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD 32760.89 Hold

Abhishek Reddy: Pls advise on my equity portfolio: Total INV: 96000

Ajit Mishra:

Tata steel @1217 Hold
Zee L @ 309 Hold
Apollo hosp @4678 Hold
Vedanta @332 Hold
Sonata @831 Hold
HUL @2311 Hold
Nmdc @137 Exit
Itc @211 Hold

Dhanvir Fernandes: I am holding the following stocks and need your advice on whether to buy/sell or hold. Many thanks in advance for your valuable advice.

Ajit Mishra:

SR No Stock Name Buy Price Recommendation
1.  Dolat Investments 87.5 -
2.  Ambuja Cements 390 Hold
3.  IOL CP 550 Hold
4.  Sumitomo Chem 398 Hold
5.  SAIL 112 Hold
6.  Nagarjuna Constructions 86 Exit
7. Bhansali Engineering 186 Exit
8.  Granules India 320 Hold


Bandaru Srinivas: Below is my portfolio. Please review and let me know if I should buy, hold or exit? 

Ajit Mishra:

Symbol Stock Name Current Price # Shares Current Value Buy Price View
HDFCLIFE HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd 625.65 200 1,25,130.00 706 Hold
IDFCFIRSTB IDFC First Bank Ltd 47.05 2000 94,100.00 58.03 Exit
RVNL Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 36.2 3000 1,08,600.00 35.8 Exit
SONACOMS Sona Blw Precision Forgings Ltd 644.3 100 64,430.00 766 Hold
TATAPOWER Tata Power Company Limited 247.5 400 99,000.00 238 Hold
MCDOWELL-N United Spirits Ltd 876.6 100 87,660.00 926 Hold
NATIONALUM National Aluminium Company Limited 110 500 55,000.00 114.03 Hold

Ganesh R: Kindly advise on HDFC BANK and BPCL.

Ajit Mishra: HDFC Bank is a good portfolio stock. You can buy in staggered manner and hold for long term. If already bought, you may continue holding the same.

Avoid BPCL.

Anil Sali: I am holding below Equity and funds with SIP of Rs. 1000 per month. Please advice how long I can continue holding.

Ajit Mishra:

  Security Type :  EQUITY View
1 CANARA BANK EQ Exit
2 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA EQ Exit
3 HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED EQ Hold
4 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK EQ Exit
5 NFL Exit

Udayan Banerjee: I am holding 110 shares of Bandhan Bank purchased @ Rs 415/. Current share price of the same is Rs 315 (app). If you advice me to dispose these off then what share(s) I should buy to offset the loss.

Ajit Mishra: If you have an investment view for 2-3 years then continue to hold. Else exit and you may switch to ICICI Bank.

Amol Relkar: Can you please advice on my portfolio?

Ajit Mishra:

Stock Name Quantity Average Cost Price View
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10 4884.38 Hold
CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXP LTD 300 122.86 Exit
CRAFTSMAN AUTOMATION LTD 25 1712.05 Hold
ESCORTS INDIA LTD 35 1158.15 Hold
HDFC BANK LTD 20 1032.27 Hold
HDFC GOLD ETF 6450 43.28 Hold
INFOSYS LIMITED 100 1791.24 Hold
JOHNSON CONTROLS HITACHI 10 2215.59 Hold
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD 200 377.92 Hold
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORP. 920 150.76 Hold
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 95 1993.29 Hold
SANDHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD 120 251.77 Exit
SANOFI INDIA LIMITED 5 8207.77 Hold
SBI CARDS & PAY SER LTD 69 656.69 Hold
TATA CONSULTANCY SERV LT 40 1792.53 Hold
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 36 1623.78 Hold
THYROCARE TECH LTD 50 956.74 Hold

K Girinath: Please advice on these shares:

Ajit Mishra:

Instrument Qty. Avg. cost View
ADANIPORTS 80 765.66 Hold
CUB 400 146.38 Exit
DABUR 40 589.63 Hold
EDELWEISS 700 73.33 Exit
FINOLEXIND 300 198.33 Hold
HINDZINC 50 329 Hold
IDFCFIRSTB 2000 49.19 Exit
JYOTHYLAB 300 142 Exit
L&TFH 600 79.03 Hold
MANAPPURAM 300 165.2 Exit
MOTHERSUMI 475 185.89 Hold
NHPC 1500 31.4 Exit
PFC 350 126.83 Hold
RECLTD 310 139.78 Hold
SAIL 1860 105.72 Hold
SUNTV 100 495.91 Exit
TATACONSUM 140 752.33 Hold

PART I ENDS HERE

ANUP GOGOI: Need your unbiased views of my personal portfolio. My current Portfolio Value is 1cr. My 15 years savings. I am currently adding 30-50k every month as SIP and Direct Stock buy. Want to hold these for a minimum 10-30 year period. 

Mutual fund investments are as below:

UTI Nifty Index Dir-G

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Dir-G

DSP Focus Dir-G

Axis LT Eqt Dir-G

HDFC Small Cap Dir-G

SBI Small Cap Dir-G

NPS via SBI

Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF - Growth

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF - Growth

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund

Ajit Mishra: Cannot comment on mutual fund portfolio. You may consider taking help from a MF advisor.

Stocks Investments are as below:

Marico Ltd. Hold
Wipro Ltd. Hold
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Hold
Tata Steel Ltd. Hold
HDFC Bank Ltd. Hold
Infosys Ltd. Hold
BSE Ltd. Hold
Reliance Industries Ltd. Hold
Pidilite Industries Ltd. Hold
Housing Development Finance Corp. Hold
Asian Paints Ltd. Hold
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. Hold
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Hold

Shailendra Choudhary: This is my portfolio of stocks. Please suggest on these (buy/hold/sell)

Ajit Mishra:

Irctc Hold
Titaghar wagons Exit
Tata consumer Hold
Paytm Exit
Affle Hold
Bajaj finance Hold
Amaraja batteries Hold
Amrutanjan Exit
DBL Hold
Superhouse Exit
Eicher Hold
HUL Hold
Infosys Hold
Tech mahindra Hold
Inox leisure Hold
PVR Hold
Kalyan jewellers Exit
Reliance ind Hold
Schaeffler Hold
United spirits Hold
Zensar tech Hold
Ttk prestige Hold
Suryoday Exit
Spicejet Exit
IRFC Exit

Jayshree Nair: I have the following shares. Please advise the shares I should hold.

Green Power
JP Infratec
Hathway EQ
Suzlon EQ
Ratan Power
Landmark Property Development Co Ltd

Ajit Mishra: Exit all the above stocks

Sanket Rathi: Please advice on following stocks buy/hold/sell

Ajit Mishra:

Company Name Average Cost Price View
GLOBUS SPIRITS LIMITED 616.55 Hold
RADICO KHAITAN LTD 1096.03 Hold
ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM 2150 Exit
ACC LIMITED 2321.42 Hold
AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD 397.99 Hold
SHREE CEMENTS LTD 26774.27 Hold
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 7666.25 Hold
SOMANY CERAMICS LIMITED 656.07 Hold
DHANUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 86.76 Exit
NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1660.62 Hold
COAL INDIA LIMITED 342.23 Exit
SMS LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD 761.57 Hold
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L 1436.92 Hold
DIVIS LABORATORIES LIMITED 4198.17 Hold
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED 535 Hold
FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 177.69 Exit
FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LIMITED 73.46 Exit
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 539.06 Hold
INDOSOLAR LIMITED 6.71 Exit
WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED 43.21 Exit
BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD 4176.56 Hold
RELIANCE NAVAL ENGINEERING LTD 18.53 Exit
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 550.63 Hold
PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD 32760.89 Hold

Dharmesh Shantilal Tanna: I have following shares in my portfolio. Please suggest your views

Ajit Mishra:

Alok Industries Exit
Coal India Exit
Adani Wilmar Ltd Hold
Dish TV Exit
Engineers India Exit
Exide Industries Ltd Hold
IDFC First Bank Exit
Infibeam Avenues Ltd Exit
Infosys Hold
ITC Ltd Hold
Jet Airways Exit
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Exit
NHPC Exit
NMDC Exit
Oil India Exit
Relaince Communication Exit
Reliance Power Exit
Suzlon Energy Ltd Exit
Tata Coffee Ltd Hold
Tata Power Hold
Tata Steel Hold
Tata Steel Long Hold
Time Technoplast Ltd Exit
Xchanging Solutions Ltd Exit
Wipro Ltd Hold
Adani Power Ltd Exit
Bharat Petroleum Exit
Coal India Exit
Hindalco Industries Hold
Indian Hotels Co Ltd Exit
Indian Railway Finance Corp. Exit
Lakshmi Machine Works Exit
Auram Proptech Ltd Exit
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd Hold
NHPC Exit
Petronet LNG Hold
Power Grid Corporation Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Exit
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Exit
Reliance Power Exit
Sintex Industries Ltd Exit
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Exit

Bhavana Patil: I am holding following stocks. Should I hold or sell? Any recommendation of stock for future investments.

Ajit Mishra:

IRCON -- 2000 @ 48 Exit
SAIL – 575 @ 104 Exit
SBIN -- 110 @ 525 Hold
TATASTEEL – 300 @1357 Hold

Vineet Mahajan: I have the following shares in my portfolio. I am looking for a long-term investment. Please suggest which shares I need to sell/hold/buy. Thank you.

Ajit Mishra:

Company Name Qty Purchase Price View
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 110 289 Hold
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CO 25 2566 Hold
ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM 50 1634 Exit
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERV LTD 25 974 Hold
NUVOCO VISTAS CORPORATION LTD 104 570 Hold
RUCHI SOYA INDUSTRIES LTD 25 1062 Exit
INDIAN RAIL CAT AND TOUR IRCTC 150 847 Hold
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L 20 4452 Hold
AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD 350 706 Hold
DR REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD 6 4663 Hold
LUPIN LIMITED 80 863 Hold
INDRAPRASHTHA GAS LTD 150 459 Hold
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATIO 100 148 Exit
ADANI PORT AND SPECIAL ECONO 120 709 Hold

Vishu: I have following shares please tell what I do?

Ajit Mishra:

Company's Share Qty  Buy Price Your Suggestions
Adani Wilmar Ltd 65 230 Hold
RattanIndia Power 5300 3.08 Exit
First Source Ltd 500 169.1 Exit
TATAPOWER 600 224.01 Hold
APTUS Housing 42 353 Exit
STARHEALTH EVENT 16 900 Hold
CESC Ltd 1000 95.2 Exit
Aditya Birla AMC 20 712 Hold
CHEMPLASTS 27 541 Hold
BURGERKING 225 162.3 Exit
POLICYBAZAR 15 980 Exit

Prafulla Jagannatha Padhy: I have been trading since last one year, and here is my portfolio. I want to reduce the investment to Rs 12,00,000/- and number of stocks to 20, This much investment I can remain invested in for the coming 10 ~ 15 years. Recently I booked loss in some shares of HUL, TATA Consumer, LIC Housing Finance, D Mart, Amara Raja Batteries, SBI Cards etc and repurchased at a lower price than before. 

1. Kindly review the portfolio and advice.

2. I want to avail services of professional agency to manage my portfolio since I am not able to spare time to watch it on daily basis, please recommend some.

Ajit Mishra:

Sl no Name of company Qty Price Amount Sector wise investment View
1 Amararaja battery 80 627 50160 81960 Hold
2 Exide Industries 200 159 31800 Hold
3 Ambuja Cement 100 361 36100 91390 Hold
4 Dalmia Bharat Cement 30 1843 55290 Hold
5 Ashok Leyland 120 150 18000 59500 Hold
6 Mahindra & Mahindra 50 830 41500 Hold
7 CAMS 50 2558 127900 127900 Hold
8 Dabur 60 581 34860 241430 Hold
9 Hindustan Unilever 30 2287 68610 Hold
10 Tata Consumer 80 703 56240 Hold
11 Avenue Supermart 20 4086 81720 Hold
12 Deepak Nitrate 35 2316 81060 347295 Hold
13 PI Industries 35 2625 91875 Hold
14 Balkrishna Industries 20 2041 40820  
15 Reliance 55 2428 133540 Hold
16 Divi's lab 15 4188 62820 100095 Hold
17 Latentview Analytics 75 497 37275 Hold
18 IEX 150 214 32100 114100 Hold
19 IRCTC 100 820 82000 Hold
20 Kotak Mahindra bank 30 1763 52890 157990 Hold
21 SBI 50 450 22500 Hold
22 SBI Cards 100 826 82600 Hold
23 LIC housing finance 75 366 27450 144750 Exit
24 HDFC 50 2346 117300 Hold
25 Nazara 36 2148 77328 77328 Hold
26 Persistent Systems 15 3900 58500 113972 Hold
27 Tata Elxsi 8 6934 55472 Hold
28 SAIL 800 103 82400 82400 Hold
29 TITAN 25 2399 59975 59975 Hold
30 Wipro 150 547 82050 82050 Hold

Atul Raut: Please find few shares with purchase price which I have. Those are mentioned below. Kindly share your opinion on these shares.

Ajit Mishra:

Instrument Qty. Avg. cost View
AVANTI 91 553.58 Hold
EPL 60 222.33 Exit
GMMPFAUDLR 9 4449.22 Hold
HATHWAY 50 22.35 Exit
HBLPOWER 50 67.88 Exit
HFCL 160 60.33 Hold
HINDUNILVR 23 2380.48 Hold
HNDFDS 25 1900.48 Hold
IEX 257 143.98 Hold
IGL 70 471.89 Hold
IRCTC 57 785.58 Hold
MCDOWELL-N 60 641.32 Hold
MOREPENLAB 200 62.76 Exit
PIDILITIND 13 2289.85 Hold
PNBGILTS 40 66.5 Exit
RSYSTEMS 100 164.4 Exit
SAKAR 100 149.53 Exit
SEQUENT 120 234.1 Exit
SRHHYPOLTD 100 335.33 Hold
TRIDENT-BE 70 59.06 Exit
ZYDUSWELL 24 2010.24 Hold

AJAI PANT: I am holding the following shares for investor with the aim of holding for at least 2-5 years. Kindly advise which shares I can HOLD/ BUY MORE / SELL? Appreciate your valuable suggestion.

Ajit Mishra:

Aarti Drugs  200@600 Hold
Aarti Surf  200@1200 Hold
HAppy MInd  150@1350 Hold
JUblint Phar  200@700 Hold
Yes Bank  6000@17 Exit
Aksh Optifiber  11000 @ 17 Exit
Wockhart Phar  400@435 Hold
IGL  400@515 Hold

Shakti Pat: My mother is giving me 20 lakhs. How do I invest. I need to make sure it’s not lost. I need money over long term. The risk should be low. Which blue chip companies should I invest longer for 15 years later. I do not need the money now. Or do u suggest other avenues? Kindly suggest.

Ajit Mishra: You can invest in stocks such as Biocon, Britannia, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Berger Paints.

K Sridhar: Hope you are all fine there. Stay safe and Stay healthy. I have the following list of shares which I am holding since 2012. Kindly suggest which of these stocks I can HOLD or EXIT or ACCUMULATE. Also, suggest me what stock/s I can add to my portfolio. I am a long term investor with a horizon of another 5 years. Awaiting your kind reply.

Ajit Mishra:

1. Reliance Industries 214 Hold
2. Mangalore Refinery 300 Hold
3. State Bank of India 215 Hold
4. Power Grid Corprn. 130 Hold
5. NTPC 188 Hold
6. GVK Power & Infra. 620 Exit
7. BHEL 48 Exit
8. Indian Oil Corpn. 110 Exit
9. Indraprastha Gas 173 Hold
10. Mahanagar Gas 11 Hold
11. Gas Authority of India 110 Hold
12. Punjab National Bank 110 Exit
13. Bank of Baroda 90 Exit
14. Karur Vysys Bank 87 Exit
15. Canara Bank 120 Exit
16. ICICI Bank 77 Hold
17. Infra Devptmt Finance 110 Exit
18. IDFC Bank 40 Exit
19. YES Bank 90 Exit
20. ICICI Prudential Life 11 Hold
21. Neyveli Lignite Corpn. 120 Exit
22. Titan Industries 14 Hold
23. Zee Entertainment 85 Exit
24. ITC Ltd 140 Hold

Azad Shrivastava: Below is my portfolio, please help with your valuable feedback.

Ajit Mishra:

Stock No of Shares Avg. Cost View
TVS Motors 66 224 Hold
IDFBank 499 50.63 Hold
SBI 38 258 Hold
ITC 700 220 Hold
ManBev 90 160 Exit
RadMad 513 30 Exit
ONGC 73 207 Hold
Tata Motots DVR 100 249 Hold

Anupama Rajan: Could you please suggest few good stocks to invest for long term? I am planning to invest 5 Lakh in fundamentally strong stocks.

Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Biocon, Britannia, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Berger Paints.

SWAPAN BISWAS: Respected sir, kindly comment on my portfolio, whether to hold or exit. Please give your valuable opinion by return of mail.

Tata steel 50@188.91 Hold
Tata power co 2oo@212.00 Hold
L & T 308@1307.75 Hold
Lupin ltd 100@731.00 Hold
Poonawala fincorp 200@227.50 Hold
KPIT Technologies 100@555.00 Hold

Ramnarayan Bhakkad: I am having following shares in my portfolio kindly advise on the same

Ajit Mishra:

Scrip name  Qty Avg Price  View
Aditya AMC  20 712 Hold
Aptus Value Hou.  42 353 Exit
B P C L  100 459.87 Hold
Cartrade Tech  9 1,618.00 Hold
Glenmark Life  120 764.57 Hold
HCL Technologies  100 1,029.52 Hold
Krsnaa Diagnost.  15 954 Hold
Nuvoco Vistas  26 570 Hold
Sansera Enginee.  20 744 Hold
Union Bank (I)  999 37.24 Exit
Vodafone Idea  2853 11.68 Exit
Yes Bank  3060 13.54 Exit

Kay: My parents are no more. They held a few shares in a few companies (in the form of paper share certificates). Some of them have merged, de-merged etc. What would be the best way to transfer the shares to my name? I have a demat account and a legal heir certificate.

Ajit Mishra: You need to contact respective companies’ concerned person (generally registrar) and get those share dematerialised and transferred in your account.

Md Aslam: Kindly help me investing 1.5 lakhs in good shares for a period of 3-5 years.

Ajit Mishra: You may consider investing in Biocon, Britannia, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Berger Paints.

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

You can find more of Mr Mishra's answers here.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AJIT MISHRA
COMMENT
Print this article
ASK AJIT: 'Want to invest Rs 10 lakh'
ASK AJIT: 'Want to invest Rs 10 lakh'
ASK AJIT: 'All my stocks are crashing. Hold them?'
ASK AJIT: 'All my stocks are crashing. Hold them?'
ASK AJIT: 'Don't put all your savings in stocks'
ASK AJIT: 'Don't put all your savings in stocks'
Light at the end of the tunnel for PMC depositors?
Light at the end of the tunnel for PMC depositors?
Twitter confirms sale to Elon Musk for $44 billion
Twitter confirms sale to Elon Musk for $44 billion
Preity's Back! And PBKS Are Winning!
Preity's Back! And PBKS Are Winning!
Chinese warships go ballistic with new mystery missile
Chinese warships go ballistic with new mystery missile

More like this

ASK AJIT: Stocks You Must Exit

ASK AJIT: Stocks You Must Exit

ASK AJIT: 'This stock hits circuits. What to do?'

ASK AJIT: 'This stock hits circuits. What to do?'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances