Stocks You Must AVOID or EXIT

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Shantaram Shetgaonkar: I am having some shares, shall I hold / exit.

Ajit Mishra:

Amar Raja Batteries 9 Hold Castrol 35 Exit PFS Finance 150 Exit

Sanket Rathi: Please advice on following stocks buy/hold/sell

Ajit Mishra:

Company Name Average Cost Price View GLOBUS SPIRITS LIMITED 616.55 Hold RADICO KHAITAN LTD 1096.03 Hold ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM 2150 Exit ACC LIMITED 2321.42 Hold AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD 397.99 Hold SHREE CEMENTS LTD 26774.27 Hold ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 7666.25 Hold SOMANY CERAMICS LIMITED 656.07 Hold DHANUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 86.76 Exit NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1660.62 Hold COAL INDIA LIMITED 342.23 Exit SMS LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD 761.57 Hold APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L 1436.92 Hold DIVIS LABORATORIES LIMITED 4198.17 Hold DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED 535 Hold FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 177.69 Can’t comment due to compliance FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LIMITED 73.46 Can’t comment due to compliance GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 539.06 Hold INDOSOLAR LIMITED 6.71 Exit WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED 43.21 Exit BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD 4176.56 Hold RELIANCE NAVAL ENGINEERING LTD 18.53 Exit BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 550.63 Hold PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD 32760.89 Hold

Abhishek Reddy: Pls advise on my equity portfolio: Total INV: 96000

Ajit Mishra:

Tata steel @1217 Hold Zee L @ 309 Hold Apollo hosp @4678 Hold Vedanta @332 Hold Sonata @831 Hold HUL @2311 Hold Nmdc @137 Exit Itc @211 Hold

Dhanvir Fernandes: I am holding the following stocks and need your advice on whether to buy/sell or hold. Many thanks in advance for your valuable advice.

Ajit Mishra:

SR No Stock Name Buy Price Recommendation 1. Dolat Investments 87.5 - 2. Ambuja Cements 390 Hold 3. IOL CP 550 Hold 4. Sumitomo Chem 398 Hold 5. SAIL 112 Hold 6. Nagarjuna Constructions 86 Exit 7. Bhansali Engineering 186 Exit 8. Granules India 320 Hold



Bandaru Srinivas: Below is my portfolio. Please review and let me know if I should buy, hold or exit?

Ajit Mishra:

Symbol Stock Name Current Price # Shares Current Value Buy Price View HDFCLIFE HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd 625.65 200 1,25,130.00 706 Hold IDFCFIRSTB IDFC First Bank Ltd 47.05 2000 94,100.00 58.03 Exit RVNL Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 36.2 3000 1,08,600.00 35.8 Exit SONACOMS Sona Blw Precision Forgings Ltd 644.3 100 64,430.00 766 Hold TATAPOWER Tata Power Company Limited 247.5 400 99,000.00 238 Hold MCDOWELL-N United Spirits Ltd 876.6 100 87,660.00 926 Hold NATIONALUM National Aluminium Company Limited 110 500 55,000.00 114.03 Hold

Ganesh R: Kindly advise on HDFC BANK and BPCL.

Ajit Mishra: HDFC Bank is a good portfolio stock. You can buy in staggered manner and hold for long term. If already bought, you may continue holding the same.

Avoid BPCL.

Anil Sali: I am holding below Equity and funds with SIP of Rs. 1000 per month. Please advice how long I can continue holding.

Ajit Mishra:

Security Type : EQUITY View 1 CANARA BANK EQ Exit 2 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA EQ Exit 3 HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED EQ Hold 4 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK EQ Exit 5 NFL Exit

Udayan Banerjee: I am holding 110 shares of Bandhan Bank purchased @ Rs 415/. Current share price of the same is Rs 315 (app). If you advice me to dispose these off then what share(s) I should buy to offset the loss.

Ajit Mishra: If you have an investment view for 2-3 years then continue to hold. Else exit and you may switch to ICICI Bank.

Amol Relkar: Can you please advice on my portfolio?

Ajit Mishra:

Stock Name Quantity Average Cost Price View BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10 4884.38 Hold CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXP LTD 300 122.86 Exit CRAFTSMAN AUTOMATION LTD 25 1712.05 Hold ESCORTS INDIA LTD 35 1158.15 Hold HDFC BANK LTD 20 1032.27 Hold HDFC GOLD ETF 6450 43.28 Hold INFOSYS LIMITED 100 1791.24 Hold JOHNSON CONTROLS HITACHI 10 2215.59 Hold MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD 200 377.92 Hold OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORP. 920 150.76 Hold RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 95 1993.29 Hold SANDHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD 120 251.77 Exit SANOFI INDIA LIMITED 5 8207.77 Hold SBI CARDS & PAY SER LTD 69 656.69 Hold TATA CONSULTANCY SERV LT 40 1792.53 Hold TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 36 1623.78 Hold THYROCARE TECH LTD 50 956.74 Hold

K Girinath: Please advice on these shares:

Ajit Mishra:

Instrument Qty. Avg. cost View ADANIPORTS 80 765.66 Hold CUB 400 146.38 Exit DABUR 40 589.63 Hold EDELWEISS 700 73.33 Exit FINOLEXIND 300 198.33 Hold HINDZINC 50 329 Hold IDFCFIRSTB 2000 49.19 Exit JYOTHYLAB 300 142 Exit L&TFH 600 79.03 Hold MANAPPURAM 300 165.2 Exit MOTHERSUMI 475 185.89 Hold NHPC 1500 31.4 Exit PFC 350 126.83 Hold RECLTD 310 139.78 Hold SAIL 1860 105.72 Hold SUNTV 100 495.91 Exit TATACONSUM 140 752.33 Hold

PART I ENDS HERE

ANUP GOGOI: Need your unbiased views of my personal portfolio. My current Portfolio Value is 1cr. My 15 years savings. I am currently adding 30-50k every month as SIP and Direct Stock buy. Want to hold these for a minimum 10-30 year period.

Mutual fund investments are as below:

UTI Nifty Index Dir-G

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Dir-G

DSP Focus Dir-G

Axis LT Eqt Dir-G

HDFC Small Cap Dir-G

SBI Small Cap Dir-G

NPS via SBI

Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF - Growth

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF - Growth

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund

Ajit Mishra: Cannot comment on mutual fund portfolio. You may consider taking help from a MF advisor.

Stocks Investments are as below:

Marico Ltd. Hold Wipro Ltd. Hold Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Hold Tata Steel Ltd. Hold HDFC Bank Ltd. Hold Infosys Ltd. Hold BSE Ltd. Hold Reliance Industries Ltd. Hold Pidilite Industries Ltd. Hold Housing Development Finance Corp. Hold Asian Paints Ltd. Hold Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. Hold Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Hold

Shailendra Choudhary: This is my portfolio of stocks. Please suggest on these (buy/hold/sell)

Ajit Mishra:

Irctc Hold Titaghar wagons Exit Tata consumer Hold Paytm Exit Affle Hold Bajaj finance Hold Amaraja batteries Hold Amrutanjan Exit DBL Hold Superhouse Exit Eicher Hold HUL Hold Infosys Hold Tech mahindra Hold Inox leisure Hold PVR Hold Kalyan jewellers Exit Reliance ind Hold Schaeffler Hold United spirits Hold Zensar tech Hold Ttk prestige Hold Suryoday Exit Spicejet Exit IRFC Exit

Jayshree Nair: I have the following shares. Please advise the shares I should hold.

Green Power

JP Infratec

Hathway EQ

Suzlon EQ

Ratan Power

Landmark Property Development Co Ltd

Ajit Mishra: Exit all the above stocks

Sanket Rathi: Please advice on following stocks buy/hold/sell

Ajit Mishra:

Company Name Average Cost Price View GLOBUS SPIRITS LIMITED 616.55 Hold RADICO KHAITAN LTD 1096.03 Hold ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM 2150 Exit ACC LIMITED 2321.42 Hold AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD 397.99 Hold SHREE CEMENTS LTD 26774.27 Hold ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 7666.25 Hold SOMANY CERAMICS LIMITED 656.07 Hold DHANUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 86.76 Exit NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1660.62 Hold COAL INDIA LIMITED 342.23 Exit SMS LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD 761.57 Hold APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L 1436.92 Hold DIVIS LABORATORIES LIMITED 4198.17 Hold DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED 535 Hold FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 177.69 Exit FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LIMITED 73.46 Exit GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 539.06 Hold INDOSOLAR LIMITED 6.71 Exit WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED 43.21 Exit BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD 4176.56 Hold RELIANCE NAVAL ENGINEERING LTD 18.53 Exit BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 550.63 Hold PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD 32760.89 Hold

Dharmesh Shantilal Tanna: I have following shares in my portfolio. Please suggest your views

Ajit Mishra:

Alok Industries Exit Coal India Exit Adani Wilmar Ltd Hold Dish TV Exit Engineers India Exit Exide Industries Ltd Hold IDFC First Bank Exit Infibeam Avenues Ltd Exit Infosys Hold ITC Ltd Hold Jet Airways Exit Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Exit NHPC Exit NMDC Exit Oil India Exit Relaince Communication Exit Reliance Power Exit Suzlon Energy Ltd Exit Tata Coffee Ltd Hold Tata Power Hold Tata Steel Hold Tata Steel Long Hold Time Technoplast Ltd Exit Xchanging Solutions Ltd Exit Wipro Ltd Hold

Adani Power Ltd Exit Bharat Petroleum Exit Coal India Exit Hindalco Industries Hold Indian Hotels Co Ltd Exit Indian Railway Finance Corp. Exit Lakshmi Machine Works Exit Auram Proptech Ltd Exit Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd Hold NHPC Exit Petronet LNG Hold Power Grid Corporation Hold Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Exit Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Exit Reliance Power Exit Sintex Industries Ltd Exit Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Exit

Bhavana Patil: I am holding following stocks. Should I hold or sell? Any recommendation of stock for future investments.

Ajit Mishra:

IRCON -- 2000 @ 48 Exit SAIL – 575 @ 104 Exit SBIN -- 110 @ 525 Hold TATASTEEL – 300 @1357 Hold

Vineet Mahajan: I have the following shares in my portfolio. I am looking for a long-term investment. Please suggest which shares I need to sell/hold/buy. Thank you.

Ajit Mishra:

Company Name Qty Purchase Price View TATA MOTORS LIMITED 110 289 Hold HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CO 25 2566 Hold ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM 50 1634 Exit SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERV LTD 25 974 Hold NUVOCO VISTAS CORPORATION LTD 104 570 Hold RUCHI SOYA INDUSTRIES LTD 25 1062 Exit INDIAN RAIL CAT AND TOUR IRCTC 150 847 Hold APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L 20 4452 Hold AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD 350 706 Hold DR REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD 6 4663 Hold LUPIN LIMITED 80 863 Hold INDRAPRASHTHA GAS LTD 150 459 Hold OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATIO 100 148 Exit ADANI PORT AND SPECIAL ECONO 120 709 Hold

Vishu: I have following shares please tell what I do?

Ajit Mishra:

Company's Share Qty Buy Price Your Suggestions Adani Wilmar Ltd 65 230 Hold RattanIndia Power 5300 3.08 Exit First Source Ltd 500 169.1 Exit TATAPOWER 600 224.01 Hold APTUS Housing 42 353 Exit STARHEALTH EVENT 16 900 Hold CESC Ltd 1000 95.2 Exit Aditya Birla AMC 20 712 Hold CHEMPLASTS 27 541 Hold BURGERKING 225 162.3 Exit POLICYBAZAR 15 980 Exit

Prafulla Jagannatha Padhy: I have been trading since last one year, and here is my portfolio. I want to reduce the investment to Rs 12,00,000/- and number of stocks to 20, This much investment I can remain invested in for the coming 10 ~ 15 years. Recently I booked loss in some shares of HUL, TATA Consumer, LIC Housing Finance, D Mart, Amara Raja Batteries, SBI Cards etc and repurchased at a lower price than before.

1. Kindly review the portfolio and advice.

2. I want to avail services of professional agency to manage my portfolio since I am not able to spare time to watch it on daily basis, please recommend some.

Ajit Mishra:

Sl no Name of company Qty Price Amount Sector wise investment View 1 Amararaja battery 80 627 50160 81960 Hold 2 Exide Industries 200 159 31800 Hold 3 Ambuja Cement 100 361 36100 91390 Hold 4 Dalmia Bharat Cement 30 1843 55290 Hold 5 Ashok Leyland 120 150 18000 59500 Hold 6 Mahindra & Mahindra 50 830 41500 Hold 7 CAMS 50 2558 127900 127900 Hold 8 Dabur 60 581 34860 241430 Hold 9 Hindustan Unilever 30 2287 68610 Hold 10 Tata Consumer 80 703 56240 Hold 11 Avenue Supermart 20 4086 81720 Hold 12 Deepak Nitrate 35 2316 81060 347295 Hold 13 PI Industries 35 2625 91875 Hold 14 Balkrishna Industries 20 2041 40820 15 Reliance 55 2428 133540 Hold 16 Divi's lab 15 4188 62820 100095 Hold 17 Latentview Analytics 75 497 37275 Hold 18 IEX 150 214 32100 114100 Hold 19 IRCTC 100 820 82000 Hold 20 Kotak Mahindra bank 30 1763 52890 157990 Hold 21 SBI 50 450 22500 Hold 22 SBI Cards 100 826 82600 Hold 23 LIC housing finance 75 366 27450 144750 Exit 24 HDFC 50 2346 117300 Hold 25 Nazara 36 2148 77328 77328 Hold 26 Persistent Systems 15 3900 58500 113972 Hold 27 Tata Elxsi 8 6934 55472 Hold 28 SAIL 800 103 82400 82400 Hold 29 TITAN 25 2399 59975 59975 Hold 30 Wipro 150 547 82050 82050 Hold

Atul Raut: Please find few shares with purchase price which I have. Those are mentioned below. Kindly share your opinion on these shares.

Ajit Mishra:

Instrument Qty. Avg. cost View AVANTI 91 553.58 Hold EPL 60 222.33 Exit GMMPFAUDLR 9 4449.22 Hold HATHWAY 50 22.35 Exit HBLPOWER 50 67.88 Exit HFCL 160 60.33 Hold HINDUNILVR 23 2380.48 Hold HNDFDS 25 1900.48 Hold IEX 257 143.98 Hold IGL 70 471.89 Hold IRCTC 57 785.58 Hold MCDOWELL-N 60 641.32 Hold MOREPENLAB 200 62.76 Exit PIDILITIND 13 2289.85 Hold PNBGILTS 40 66.5 Exit RSYSTEMS 100 164.4 Exit SAKAR 100 149.53 Exit SEQUENT 120 234.1 Exit SRHHYPOLTD 100 335.33 Hold TRIDENT-BE 70 59.06 Exit ZYDUSWELL 24 2010.24 Hold

AJAI PANT: I am holding the following shares for investor with the aim of holding for at least 2-5 years. Kindly advise which shares I can HOLD/ BUY MORE / SELL? Appreciate your valuable suggestion.

Ajit Mishra:

Aarti Drugs 200@600 Hold Aarti Surf 200@1200 Hold HAppy MInd 150@1350 Hold JUblint Phar 200@700 Hold Yes Bank 6000@17 Exit Aksh Optifiber 11000 @ 17 Exit Wockhart Phar 400@435 Hold IGL 400@515 Hold

Shakti Pat: My mother is giving me 20 lakhs. How do I invest. I need to make sure it’s not lost. I need money over long term. The risk should be low. Which blue chip companies should I invest longer for 15 years later. I do not need the money now. Or do u suggest other avenues? Kindly suggest.

Ajit Mishra: You can invest in stocks such as Biocon, Britannia, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Berger Paints.

K Sridhar: Hope you are all fine there. Stay safe and Stay healthy. I have the following list of shares which I am holding since 2012. Kindly suggest which of these stocks I can HOLD or EXIT or ACCUMULATE. Also, suggest me what stock/s I can add to my portfolio. I am a long term investor with a horizon of another 5 years. Awaiting your kind reply.

Ajit Mishra:

1. Reliance Industries 214 Hold 2. Mangalore Refinery 300 Hold 3. State Bank of India 215 Hold 4. Power Grid Corprn. 130 Hold 5. NTPC 188 Hold 6. GVK Power & Infra. 620 Exit 7. BHEL 48 Exit 8. Indian Oil Corpn. 110 Exit 9. Indraprastha Gas 173 Hold 10. Mahanagar Gas 11 Hold 11. Gas Authority of India 110 Hold 12. Punjab National Bank 110 Exit 13. Bank of Baroda 90 Exit 14. Karur Vysys Bank 87 Exit 15. Canara Bank 120 Exit 16. ICICI Bank 77 Hold 17. Infra Devptmt Finance 110 Exit 18. IDFC Bank 40 Exit 19. YES Bank 90 Exit 20. ICICI Prudential Life 11 Hold 21. Neyveli Lignite Corpn. 120 Exit 22. Titan Industries 14 Hold 23. Zee Entertainment 85 Exit 24. ITC Ltd 140 Hold

Azad Shrivastava: Below is my portfolio, please help with your valuable feedback.

Ajit Mishra:

Stock No of Shares Avg. Cost View TVS Motors 66 224 Hold IDFBank 499 50.63 Hold SBI 38 258 Hold ITC 700 220 Hold ManBev 90 160 Exit RadMad 513 30 Exit ONGC 73 207 Hold Tata Motots DVR 100 249 Hold

Anupama Rajan: Could you please suggest few good stocks to invest for long term? I am planning to invest 5 Lakh in fundamentally strong stocks.

Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Biocon, Britannia, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Berger Paints.

SWAPAN BISWAS: Respected sir, kindly comment on my portfolio, whether to hold or exit. Please give your valuable opinion by return of mail.

Tata steel 50@188.91 Hold Tata power co 2oo@212.00 Hold L & T 308@1307.75 Hold Lupin ltd 100@731.00 Hold Poonawala fincorp 200@227.50 Hold KPIT Technologies 100@555.00 Hold

Ramnarayan Bhakkad: I am having following shares in my portfolio kindly advise on the same

Ajit Mishra:

Scrip name Qty Avg Price View Aditya AMC 20 712 Hold Aptus Value Hou. 42 353 Exit B P C L 100 459.87 Hold Cartrade Tech 9 1,618.00 Hold Glenmark Life 120 764.57 Hold HCL Technologies 100 1,029.52 Hold Krsnaa Diagnost. 15 954 Hold Nuvoco Vistas 26 570 Hold Sansera Enginee. 20 744 Hold Union Bank (I) 999 37.24 Exit Vodafone Idea 2853 11.68 Exit Yes Bank 3060 13.54 Exit

Kay: My parents are no more. They held a few shares in a few companies (in the form of paper share certificates). Some of them have merged, de-merged etc. What would be the best way to transfer the shares to my name? I have a demat account and a legal heir certificate.

Ajit Mishra: You need to contact respective companies’ concerned person (generally registrar) and get those share dematerialised and transferred in your account.

Md Aslam: Kindly help me investing 1.5 lakhs in good shares for a period of 3-5 years.

Ajit Mishra: You may consider investing in Biocon, Britannia, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Berger Paints.

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

You can find more of Mr Mishra's answers here.