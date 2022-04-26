Stocks You Must AVOID or EXIT

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:
Shantaram Shetgaonkar: I am having some shares, shall I hold / exit.
Ajit Mishra:
|Amar Raja Batteries
| 9
|Hold
|Castrol
| 35
|Exit
|PFS Finance
| 150
|Exit
Sanket Rathi: Please advice on following stocks buy/hold/sell
Ajit Mishra:
|Company Name
|Average Cost Price
|View
|GLOBUS SPIRITS LIMITED
|616.55
|Hold
|RADICO KHAITAN LTD
|1096.03
|Hold
|ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM
|2150
|Exit
|ACC LIMITED
|2321.42
|Hold
|AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD
|397.99
|Hold
|SHREE CEMENTS LTD
|26774.27
|Hold
|ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
|7666.25
|Hold
|SOMANY CERAMICS LIMITED
|656.07
|Hold
|DHANUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|86.76
|Exit
|NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|1660.62
|Hold
|COAL INDIA LIMITED
|342.23
|Exit
|SMS LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD
|761.57
|Hold
|APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L
|1436.92
|Hold
|DIVIS LABORATORIES LIMITED
|4198.17
|Hold
|DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED
|535
|Hold
|FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|177.69
|Can’t comment due to compliance
|FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LIMITED
|73.46
|Can’t comment due to compliance
|GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
|539.06
|Hold
|INDOSOLAR LIMITED
|6.71
|Exit
|WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED
|43.21
|Exit
|BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD
|4176.56
|Hold
|RELIANCE NAVAL ENGINEERING LTD
|18.53
|Exit
|BHARTI AIRTEL LTD
|550.63
|Hold
|PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD
|32760.89
|Hold
Abhishek Reddy: Pls advise on my equity portfolio: Total INV: 96000
Ajit Mishra:
|Tata steel @1217
|Hold
|Zee L @ 309
|Hold
|Apollo hosp @4678
|Hold
|Vedanta @332
|Hold
|Sonata @831
|Hold
|HUL @2311
|Hold
|Nmdc @137
|Exit
|Itc @211
|Hold
Dhanvir Fernandes: I am holding the following stocks and need your advice on whether to buy/sell or hold. Many thanks in advance for your valuable advice.
Ajit Mishra:
|SR No
|Stock Name
|Buy Price
|Recommendation
|1.
|Dolat Investments
|87.5
|-
|2.
|Ambuja Cements
|390
|Hold
|3.
|IOL CP
|550
|Hold
|4.
|Sumitomo Chem
|398
|Hold
|5.
|SAIL
|112
|Hold
|6.
|Nagarjuna Constructions
|86
|Exit
|7.
|Bhansali Engineering
|186
|Exit
|8.
|Granules India
|320
|Hold
Bandaru Srinivas: Below is my portfolio. Please review and let me know if I should buy, hold or exit?
Ajit Mishra:
|Symbol
|Stock Name
|Current Price
|# Shares
|Current Value
|Buy Price
|View
|HDFCLIFE
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
|625.65
|200
|1,25,130.00
|706
|Hold
|IDFCFIRSTB
|IDFC First Bank Ltd
|47.05
|2000
|94,100.00
|58.03
|Exit
|RVNL
|Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
|36.2
|3000
|1,08,600.00
|35.8
|Exit
|SONACOMS
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings Ltd
|644.3
|100
|64,430.00
|766
|Hold
|TATAPOWER
|Tata Power Company Limited
|247.5
|400
|99,000.00
|238
|Hold
|MCDOWELL-N
|United Spirits Ltd
|876.6
|100
|87,660.00
|926
|Hold
|NATIONALUM
|National Aluminium Company Limited
|110
|500
|55,000.00
|114.03
|Hold
Ganesh R: Kindly advise on HDFC BANK and BPCL.
Ajit Mishra: HDFC Bank is a good portfolio stock. You can buy in staggered manner and hold for long term. If already bought, you may continue holding the same.
Avoid BPCL.
Anil Sali: I am holding below Equity and funds with SIP of Rs. 1000 per month. Please advice how long I can continue holding.
Ajit Mishra:
|
|Security Type : EQUITY
|View
|1
|CANARA BANK EQ
|Exit
|2
|CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA EQ
|Exit
|3
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED EQ
|Hold
|4
|INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK EQ
|Exit
|5
|NFL
|Exit
Udayan Banerjee: I am holding 110 shares of Bandhan Bank purchased @ Rs 415/. Current share price of the same is Rs 315 (app). If you advice me to dispose these off then what share(s) I should buy to offset the loss.
Ajit Mishra: If you have an investment view for 2-3 years then continue to hold. Else exit and you may switch to ICICI Bank.
Amol Relkar: Can you please advice on my portfolio?
Ajit Mishra:
|Stock Name
|Quantity
|Average Cost Price
|View
|BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
|10
|4884.38
|Hold
|CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXP LTD
|300
|122.86
|Exit
|CRAFTSMAN AUTOMATION LTD
|25
|1712.05
|Hold
|ESCORTS INDIA LTD
|35
|1158.15
|Hold
|HDFC BANK LTD
|20
|1032.27
|Hold
|HDFC GOLD ETF
|6450
|43.28
|Hold
|INFOSYS LIMITED
|100
|1791.24
|Hold
|JOHNSON CONTROLS HITACHI
|10
|2215.59
|Hold
|MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD
|200
|377.92
|Hold
|OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORP.
|920
|150.76
|Hold
|RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
|95
|1993.29
|Hold
|SANDHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD
|120
|251.77
|Exit
|SANOFI INDIA LIMITED
|5
|8207.77
|Hold
|SBI CARDS & PAY SER LTD
|69
|656.69
|Hold
|TATA CONSULTANCY SERV LT
|40
|1792.53
|Hold
|TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
|36
|1623.78
|Hold
|THYROCARE TECH LTD
|50
|956.74
|Hold
K Girinath: Please advice on these shares:
Ajit Mishra:
|Instrument
|Qty.
|Avg. cost
|View
|ADANIPORTS
|80
|765.66
|Hold
|CUB
|400
|146.38
|Exit
|DABUR
|40
|589.63
|Hold
|EDELWEISS
|700
|73.33
|Exit
|FINOLEXIND
|300
|198.33
|Hold
|HINDZINC
|50
|329
|Hold
|IDFCFIRSTB
|2000
|49.19
|Exit
|JYOTHYLAB
|300
|142
|Exit
|L&TFH
|600
|79.03
|Hold
|MANAPPURAM
|300
|165.2
|Exit
|MOTHERSUMI
|475
|185.89
|Hold
|NHPC
|1500
|31.4
|Exit
|PFC
|350
|126.83
|Hold
|RECLTD
|310
|139.78
|Hold
|SAIL
|1860
|105.72
|Hold
|SUNTV
|100
|495.91
|Exit
|TATACONSUM
|140
|752.33
|Hold
ANUP GOGOI: Need your unbiased views of my personal portfolio. My current Portfolio Value is 1cr. My 15 years savings. I am currently adding 30-50k every month as SIP and Direct Stock buy. Want to hold these for a minimum 10-30 year period.
Mutual fund investments are as below:
UTI Nifty Index Dir-G
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Dir-G
DSP Focus Dir-G
Axis LT Eqt Dir-G
HDFC Small Cap Dir-G
SBI Small Cap Dir-G
NPS via SBI
Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF - Growth
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF - Growth
Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund
Ajit Mishra: Cannot comment on mutual fund portfolio. You may consider taking help from a MF advisor.
Stocks Investments are as below:
|Marico Ltd.
|Hold
|Wipro Ltd.
|Hold
|Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
|Hold
|Tata Steel Ltd.
|Hold
|HDFC Bank Ltd.
|Hold
|Infosys Ltd.
|Hold
|BSE Ltd.
|Hold
|Reliance Industries Ltd.
|Hold
|Pidilite Industries Ltd.
|Hold
|Housing Development Finance Corp.
|Hold
|Asian Paints Ltd.
|Hold
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
|Hold
|Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
|Hold
Shailendra Choudhary: This is my portfolio of stocks. Please suggest on these (buy/hold/sell)
Ajit Mishra:
|Irctc
|Hold
|Titaghar wagons
|Exit
|Tata consumer
|Hold
|Paytm
|Exit
|Affle
|Hold
|Bajaj finance
|Hold
|Amaraja batteries
|Hold
|Amrutanjan
|Exit
|DBL
|Hold
|Superhouse
|Exit
|Eicher
|Hold
|HUL
|Hold
|Infosys
|Hold
|Tech mahindra
|Hold
|Inox leisure
|Hold
|PVR
|Hold
|Kalyan jewellers
|Exit
|Reliance ind
|Hold
|Schaeffler
|Hold
|United spirits
|Hold
|Zensar tech
|Hold
|Ttk prestige
|Hold
|Suryoday
|Exit
|Spicejet
|Exit
|IRFC
|Exit
Jayshree Nair: I have the following shares. Please advise the shares I should hold.
Green Power
JP Infratec
Hathway EQ
Suzlon EQ
Ratan Power
Landmark Property Development Co Ltd
Ajit Mishra: Exit all the above stocks
Sanket Rathi: Please advice on following stocks buy/hold/sell
Ajit Mishra:
|Company Name
|Average Cost Price
|View
|GLOBUS SPIRITS LIMITED
|616.55
|Hold
|RADICO KHAITAN LTD
|1096.03
|Hold
|ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM
|2150
|Exit
|ACC LIMITED
|2321.42
|Hold
|AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD
|397.99
|Hold
|SHREE CEMENTS LTD
|26774.27
|Hold
|ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
|7666.25
|Hold
|SOMANY CERAMICS LIMITED
|656.07
|Hold
|DHANUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|86.76
|Exit
|NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|1660.62
|Hold
|COAL INDIA LIMITED
|342.23
|Exit
|SMS LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD
|761.57
|Hold
|APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L
|1436.92
|Hold
|DIVIS LABORATORIES LIMITED
|4198.17
|Hold
|DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED
|535
|Hold
|FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|177.69
|Exit
|FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LIMITED
|73.46
|Exit
|GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
|539.06
|Hold
|INDOSOLAR LIMITED
|6.71
|Exit
|WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED
|43.21
|Exit
|BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD
|4176.56
|Hold
|RELIANCE NAVAL ENGINEERING LTD
|18.53
|Exit
|BHARTI AIRTEL LTD
|550.63
|Hold
|PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD
|32760.89
|Hold
Dharmesh Shantilal Tanna: I have following shares in my portfolio. Please suggest your views
Ajit Mishra:
|Alok Industries
|Exit
|Coal India
|Exit
|Adani Wilmar Ltd
|Hold
|Dish TV
|Exit
|Engineers India
|Exit
|Exide Industries Ltd
|Hold
|IDFC First Bank
|Exit
|Infibeam Avenues Ltd
|Exit
|Infosys
|Hold
|ITC Ltd
|Hold
|Jet Airways
|Exit
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
|Exit
|NHPC
|Exit
|NMDC
|Exit
|Oil India
|Exit
|Relaince Communication
|Exit
|Reliance Power
|Exit
|Suzlon Energy Ltd
|Exit
|Tata Coffee Ltd
|Hold
|Tata Power
|Hold
|Tata Steel
|Hold
|Tata Steel Long
|Hold
|Time Technoplast Ltd
|Exit
|Xchanging Solutions Ltd
|Exit
|Wipro Ltd
|Hold
|Adani Power Ltd
|Exit
|Bharat Petroleum
|Exit
|Coal India
|Exit
|Hindalco Industries
|Hold
|Indian Hotels Co Ltd
|Exit
|Indian Railway Finance Corp.
|Exit
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|Exit
|Auram Proptech Ltd
|Exit
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
|Hold
|NHPC
|Exit
|Petronet LNG
|Hold
|Power Grid Corporation
|Hold
|Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
|Exit
|Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
|Exit
|Reliance Power
|Exit
|Sintex Industries Ltd
|Exit
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|Exit
Bhavana Patil: I am holding following stocks. Should I hold or sell? Any recommendation of stock for future investments.
Ajit Mishra:
|IRCON -- 2000 @ 48
|Exit
|SAIL – 575 @ 104
|Exit
|SBIN -- 110 @ 525
|Hold
|TATASTEEL – 300 @1357
|Hold
Vineet Mahajan: I have the following shares in my portfolio. I am looking for a long-term investment. Please suggest which shares I need to sell/hold/buy. Thank you.
Ajit Mishra:
|Company Name
|Qty
|Purchase Price
|View
|TATA MOTORS LIMITED
|110
|289
|Hold
|HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CO
|25
|2566
|Hold
|ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM
|50
|1634
|Exit
|SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERV LTD
|25
|974
|Hold
|NUVOCO VISTAS CORPORATION LTD
|104
|570
|Hold
|RUCHI SOYA INDUSTRIES LTD
|25
|1062
|Exit
|INDIAN RAIL CAT AND TOUR IRCTC
|150
|847
|Hold
|APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L
|20
|4452
|Hold
|AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD
|350
|706
|Hold
|DR REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD
|6
|4663
|Hold
|LUPIN LIMITED
|80
|863
|Hold
|INDRAPRASHTHA GAS LTD
|150
|459
|Hold
|OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATIO
|100
|148
|Exit
|ADANI PORT AND SPECIAL ECONO
|120
|709
|Hold
Vishu: I have following shares please tell what I do?
Ajit Mishra:
|Company's Share
|Qty
|Buy Price
|Your Suggestions
|Adani Wilmar Ltd
|65
|230
|Hold
|RattanIndia Power
|5300
|3.08
|Exit
|First Source Ltd
|500
|169.1
|Exit
|TATAPOWER
|600
|224.01
|Hold
|APTUS Housing
|42
|353
|Exit
|STARHEALTH EVENT
|16
|900
|Hold
|CESC Ltd
|1000
|95.2
|Exit
|Aditya Birla AMC
|20
|712
|Hold
|CHEMPLASTS
|27
|541
|Hold
|BURGERKING
|225
|162.3
|Exit
|POLICYBAZAR
|15
|980
|Exit
Prafulla Jagannatha Padhy: I have been trading since last one year, and here is my portfolio. I want to reduce the investment to Rs 12,00,000/- and number of stocks to 20, This much investment I can remain invested in for the coming 10 ~ 15 years. Recently I booked loss in some shares of HUL, TATA Consumer, LIC Housing Finance, D Mart, Amara Raja Batteries, SBI Cards etc and repurchased at a lower price than before.
1. Kindly review the portfolio and advice.
2. I want to avail services of professional agency to manage my portfolio since I am not able to spare time to watch it on daily basis, please recommend some.
Ajit Mishra:
|Sl no
|Name of company
|Qty
|Price
|Amount
|Sector wise investment
|View
|1
|Amararaja battery
|80
|627
|50160
|81960
|Hold
|2
|Exide Industries
|200
|159
|31800
|Hold
|3
|Ambuja Cement
|100
|361
|36100
|91390
|Hold
|4
|Dalmia Bharat Cement
|30
|1843
|55290
|Hold
|5
|Ashok Leyland
|120
|150
|18000
|59500
|Hold
|6
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|50
|830
|41500
|Hold
|7
|CAMS
|50
|2558
|127900
|127900
|Hold
|8
|Dabur
|60
|581
|34860
|241430
|Hold
|9
|Hindustan Unilever
|30
|2287
|68610
|Hold
|10
|Tata Consumer
|80
|703
|56240
|Hold
|11
|Avenue Supermart
|20
|4086
|81720
|Hold
|12
|Deepak Nitrate
|35
|2316
|81060
|347295
|Hold
|13
|PI Industries
|35
|2625
|91875
|Hold
|14
|Balkrishna Industries
|20
|2041
|40820
|
|15
|Reliance
|55
|2428
|133540
|Hold
|16
|Divi's lab
|15
|4188
|62820
|100095
|Hold
|17
|Latentview Analytics
|75
|497
|37275
|Hold
|18
|IEX
|150
|214
|32100
|114100
|Hold
|19
|IRCTC
|100
|820
|82000
|Hold
|20
|Kotak Mahindra bank
|30
|1763
|52890
|157990
|Hold
|21
|SBI
|50
|450
|22500
|Hold
|22
|SBI Cards
|100
|826
|82600
|Hold
|23
|LIC housing finance
|75
|366
|27450
|144750
|Exit
|24
|HDFC
|50
|2346
|117300
|Hold
|25
|Nazara
|36
|2148
|77328
|77328
|Hold
|26
|Persistent Systems
|15
|3900
|58500
|113972
|Hold
|27
|Tata Elxsi
|8
|6934
|55472
|Hold
|28
|SAIL
|800
|103
|82400
|82400
|Hold
|29
|TITAN
|25
|2399
|59975
|59975
|Hold
|30
|Wipro
|150
|547
|82050
|82050
|Hold
Atul Raut: Please find few shares with purchase price which I have. Those are mentioned below. Kindly share your opinion on these shares.
Ajit Mishra:
|Instrument
|Qty.
|Avg. cost
|View
|AVANTI
|91
|553.58
|Hold
|EPL
|60
|222.33
|Exit
|GMMPFAUDLR
|9
|4449.22
|Hold
|HATHWAY
|50
|22.35
|Exit
|HBLPOWER
|50
|67.88
|Exit
|HFCL
|160
|60.33
|Hold
|HINDUNILVR
|23
|2380.48
|Hold
|HNDFDS
|25
|1900.48
|Hold
|IEX
|257
|143.98
|Hold
|IGL
|70
|471.89
|Hold
|IRCTC
|57
|785.58
|Hold
|MCDOWELL-N
|60
|641.32
|Hold
|MOREPENLAB
|200
|62.76
|Exit
|PIDILITIND
|13
|2289.85
|Hold
|PNBGILTS
|40
|66.5
|Exit
|RSYSTEMS
|100
|164.4
|Exit
|SAKAR
|100
|149.53
|Exit
|SEQUENT
|120
|234.1
|Exit
|SRHHYPOLTD
|100
|335.33
|Hold
|TRIDENT-BE
|70
|59.06
|Exit
|ZYDUSWELL
|24
|2010.24
|Hold
AJAI PANT: I am holding the following shares for investor with the aim of holding for at least 2-5 years. Kindly advise which shares I can HOLD/ BUY MORE / SELL? Appreciate your valuable suggestion.
Ajit Mishra:
|Aarti Drugs
| 200@600
|Hold
|Aarti Surf
| 200@1200
|Hold
|HAppy MInd
| 150@1350
|Hold
|JUblint Phar
| 200@700
|Hold
|Yes Bank
| 6000@17
|Exit
|Aksh Optifiber
| 11000 @ 17
|Exit
|Wockhart Phar
| 400@435
|Hold
|IGL
| 400@515
|Hold
Shakti Pat: My mother is giving me 20 lakhs. How do I invest. I need to make sure it’s not lost. I need money over long term. The risk should be low. Which blue chip companies should I invest longer for 15 years later. I do not need the money now. Or do u suggest other avenues? Kindly suggest.
Ajit Mishra: You can invest in stocks such as Biocon, Britannia, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Berger Paints.
K Sridhar: Hope you are all fine there. Stay safe and Stay healthy. I have the following list of shares which I am holding since 2012. Kindly suggest which of these stocks I can HOLD or EXIT or ACCUMULATE. Also, suggest me what stock/s I can add to my portfolio. I am a long term investor with a horizon of another 5 years. Awaiting your kind reply.
Ajit Mishra:
|1. Reliance Industries 214
|Hold
|2. Mangalore Refinery 300
|Hold
|3. State Bank of India 215
|Hold
|4. Power Grid Corprn. 130
|Hold
|5. NTPC 188
|Hold
|6. GVK Power & Infra. 620
|Exit
|7. BHEL 48
|Exit
|8. Indian Oil Corpn. 110
|Exit
|9. Indraprastha Gas 173
|Hold
|10. Mahanagar Gas 11
|Hold
|11. Gas Authority of India 110
|Hold
|12. Punjab National Bank 110
|Exit
|13. Bank of Baroda 90
|Exit
|14. Karur Vysys Bank 87
|Exit
|15. Canara Bank 120
|Exit
|16. ICICI Bank 77
|Hold
|17. Infra Devptmt Finance 110
|Exit
|18. IDFC Bank 40
|Exit
|19. YES Bank 90
|Exit
|20. ICICI Prudential Life 11
|Hold
|21. Neyveli Lignite Corpn. 120
|Exit
|22. Titan Industries 14
|Hold
|23. Zee Entertainment 85
|Exit
|24. ITC Ltd 140
|Hold
Azad Shrivastava: Below is my portfolio, please help with your valuable feedback.
Ajit Mishra:
|Stock
|No of Shares
|Avg. Cost
|View
|TVS Motors
|66
|224
|Hold
|IDFBank
|499
|50.63
|Hold
|SBI
|38
|258
|Hold
|ITC
|700
|220
|Hold
|ManBev
|90
|160
|Exit
|RadMad
|513
|30
|Exit
|ONGC
|73
|207
|Hold
|Tata Motots DVR
|100
|249
|Hold
Anupama Rajan: Could you please suggest few good stocks to invest for long term? I am planning to invest 5 Lakh in fundamentally strong stocks.
Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Biocon, Britannia, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Berger Paints.
SWAPAN BISWAS: Respected sir, kindly comment on my portfolio, whether to hold or exit. Please give your valuable opinion by return of mail.
|Tata steel 50@188.91
|Hold
|Tata power co 2oo@212.00
|Hold
|L & T 308@1307.75
|Hold
|Lupin ltd 100@731.00
|Hold
|Poonawala fincorp 200@227.50
|Hold
|KPIT Technologies 100@555.00
|Hold
Ramnarayan Bhakkad: I am having following shares in my portfolio kindly advise on the same
Ajit Mishra:
|Scrip name
|Qty
|Avg Price
|View
|Aditya AMC
|20
|712
|Hold
|Aptus Value Hou.
|42
|353
|Exit
|B P C L
|100
|459.87
|Hold
|Cartrade Tech
|9
|1,618.00
|Hold
|Glenmark Life
|120
|764.57
|Hold
|HCL Technologies
|100
|1,029.52
|Hold
|Krsnaa Diagnost.
|15
|954
|Hold
|Nuvoco Vistas
|26
|570
|Hold
|Sansera Enginee.
|20
|744
|Hold
|Union Bank (I)
|999
|37.24
|Exit
|Vodafone Idea
|2853
|11.68
|Exit
|Yes Bank
|3060
|13.54
|Exit
Kay: My parents are no more. They held a few shares in a few companies (in the form of paper share certificates). Some of them have merged, de-merged etc. What would be the best way to transfer the shares to my name? I have a demat account and a legal heir certificate.
Ajit Mishra: You need to contact respective companies’ concerned person (generally registrar) and get those share dematerialised and transferred in your account.
Md Aslam: Kindly help me investing 1.5 lakhs in good shares for a period of 3-5 years.
Ajit Mishra: You may consider investing in Biocon, Britannia, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Berger Paints.
