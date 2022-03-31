News
ASK AJIT: Stocks You Must Exit

By AJIT MISHRA
March 31, 2022 08:54 IST
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Mike Raj: I have 700 shares of Shyam Metallics at the average price of Rs. 417. Should I hold or exit?

Ajit Mishra: Hold

Ranveer S Rawat: What is your opinion about bellow mentioned stocks. Should I hold or exit from these stocks.

Ajit Mishra

Name of Company No of Shares Purhased @ Should I Hold Or Exit?
NALCO 100 110.4 Hold
TN PETRO PRODUCT 100 112.3 Exit
BPCL 25 458 Hold
CEAT 5 1480 Hold
CADILA HEALTH CARE 10 620.95 Hold

Dilip Gurnani: I have following scrips in my portfolio. Please advise me whether to hold, buy or sell:

Ajit Mishra:

Company Recommendation
Coal India Ltd. Exit
Karnataka Bank Exit
MBL Infrastructures Exit
NLC India Exit
REC Limited Exit
Rolta India Limited Exit
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. Exit
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. Exit

Manish Jajoo: I have Indian Bank @155 (1000 shares). Should I hold or exit.

Ajit Mishra: Exit

Ganapathi Kamath: I have below shares along with average price - please advice whether I should average further or exit:

Company No of shares Average Price Recommendation
JK Tyre 413 159.6 Exit
Federal Bank 270 105.08 Hold
Jagran Prakashan 638 87.91 Exit
Va Tech Wabag 160 377.27 Exit
HMVL 5038 76.45 Exit
HPL Electric 814 80.55 Exit
Dishman Carbogen Amc 248 254.45 Exit
NCC 1232 93.27 Exit
GIC Housing Finance 2068 182.39 Exit
South Indian Bank 29388 9.94 Exit

Parimal Joshi: May I have your opinion about Ashoka Buildcon? I have 6900 shares at purchase cost of 101.30 each.

Ajit Mishra: Exit

shyam kannacham veettil : Wish to invest in following stocks for long term (3 to 5 Years).

Company Recommendation
Tata Elxsi Hold
Policab india Hold
Tatva Chintan Pharma Hold
Titan Company Hold

Kindly advise about above stocks and a good entry level.

Swapna Chopra: I am having these shares in my portfolio, please advise if I should hold these stock or exit. Also, please recommend some shares to buy which have future growth.

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Recommendation
Dabur India Ltd. 140 Hold
HFIL 150 Exit
IDEA 480 Exit
IOC 50 Hold
Yes Bank 500 Exit


Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Ashok Leyland.

Hitendra Biyani: Please advice for the following with your target price:

Ajit Mishra:

Company Recommendation
1. 3i Infotech Exit
2. A2Z Infra Exit
3. Aarey Drugs Exit on rise
4. Aditya Birla Capital Avoid
5. Aegis Logistics Exit
6. Alchemist Realty Exit
7. Alps Industries Exit
8. Amber Enterprises Hold
9. Andrew Yule Exit
10.Apollo Micro Systems Exit
11.Ashok Leyland Hold
12.Asian Granito Exit
13.Aurum Proptech Exit
14.Austral Coke Exit
15.B F Utilities Exit
16.B P Capital Exit
17.BAG Films Exit
18.Bandhan Bank Exit
19.Bartronics Exit
20.Bharat Forge Hold
21.BHEL Exit
22.Biocon Hold
23.Birla Power Solutions Exit
24.Black Rose Exit
25.Bosch Hold

Krishnan N: Thanks for your review of equity portfolio. Please advise which are the stocks that can be added/Sold to my portfolio. I am a long time investor and not a trader. Prefer value and wealth creation over long period of time rather than an unstable stock.

Ajit Mishra:

Scrip Name Quantity Average Price Recommendation
Axis Bank 15 487 Hold
BPCL 17 385 Hold
CDSL 15 487 Hold
Coal India 62 334 Exit
F Retail 25 146 Exit
GOCL Corp 15 260 Exit
Grasim Industries 20 730 Hold
Gulf Oil Lub 15 716 Hold
HDFC Bank 15 1,264 Hold
Hindustan Petro 17 223 Hold
ICICI Bank 25 364 Hold
ITC 10 203 Hold
JSW Steel 40 425 Hold
Reliance 16 1,710 Hold
SBI Life 14 870 Hold
State Bank 40 244 Hold
Tata Motors 20 159 Hold
Tata Steel 22 433 Hold
TCS 5 1,933 Hold
Voltas 15 593 Hold
ICICI Pru Insurance 61 310 Hold
Chemplast 30 533 Hold
Avadh Sugar 5 289 Exit
Hind Copper 12 136 Exit
L & T Tech Services 8 2,605 Hold
Syngene 20 615 Hold
Route Mobile 25 1,961 Hold
L & T 3 1,604 Hold
L & T 4 1,593 Hold
Caplinpoint 18 771 Hold
Hester Biosciences 5 2,309 Hold
Godavari Power Isp(Incl Bonus) 48 520 Hold
Heromotor co 5 2,619 Hold
Dr. Lal Path Labs 5 2,851 Hold
Infosys 2 1,667 Hold

V Pitchai: Kindly advise me on the following shares which is with me at present (which I bought for Portfolio purpose): Would be grateful for your advise as to "Hold" or "Sell" in the light of the market scenario. 

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation
1. Heranba Industries 100 855 Hold
2. Hester Biosciences 100 2263 Hold

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

You can find more of Mr Mishra's answers here.

