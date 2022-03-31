ASK AJIT: Stocks You Must Exit

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Mike Raj: I have 700 shares of Shyam Metallics at the average price of Rs. 417. Should I hold or exit?

Ajit Mishra: Hold

Ranveer S Rawat: What is your opinion about bellow mentioned stocks. Should I hold or exit from these stocks.

Ajit Mishra:

Name of Company No of Shares Purhased @ Should I Hold Or Exit? NALCO 100 110.4 Hold TN PETRO PRODUCT 100 112.3 Exit BPCL 25 458 Hold CEAT 5 1480 Hold CADILA HEALTH CARE 10 620.95 Hold

Dilip Gurnani: I have following scrips in my portfolio. Please advise me whether to hold, buy or sell:

Ajit Mishra:

Company Recommendation Coal India Ltd. Exit Karnataka Bank Exit MBL Infrastructures Exit NLC India Exit REC Limited Exit Rolta India Limited Exit Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. Exit Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. Exit

Manish Jajoo: I have Indian Bank @155 (1000 shares). Should I hold or exit.

Ajit Mishra: Exit

Ganapathi Kamath: I have below shares along with average price - please advice whether I should average further or exit:

Company No of shares Average Price Recommendation JK Tyre 413 159.6 Exit Federal Bank 270 105.08 Hold Jagran Prakashan 638 87.91 Exit Va Tech Wabag 160 377.27 Exit HMVL 5038 76.45 Exit HPL Electric 814 80.55 Exit Dishman Carbogen Amc 248 254.45 Exit NCC 1232 93.27 Exit GIC Housing Finance 2068 182.39 Exit South Indian Bank 29388 9.94 Exit

Parimal Joshi: May I have your opinion about Ashoka Buildcon? I have 6900 shares at purchase cost of 101.30 each.

Ajit Mishra: Exit

shyam kannacham veettil : Wish to invest in following stocks for long term (3 to 5 Years).

Company Recommendation Tata Elxsi Hold Policab india Hold Tatva Chintan Pharma Hold Titan Company Hold

Kindly advise about above stocks and a good entry level.

Swapna Chopra: I am having these shares in my portfolio, please advise if I should hold these stock or exit. Also, please recommend some shares to buy which have future growth.

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Recommendation Dabur India Ltd. 140 Hold HFIL 150 Exit IDEA 480 Exit IOC 50 Hold Yes Bank 500 Exit



Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Ashok Leyland.

Hitendra Biyani: Please advice for the following with your target price:

Ajit Mishra:

Company Recommendation 1. 3i Infotech Exit 2. A2Z Infra Exit 3. Aarey Drugs Exit on rise 4. Aditya Birla Capital Avoid 5. Aegis Logistics Exit 6. Alchemist Realty Exit 7. Alps Industries Exit 8. Amber Enterprises Hold 9. Andrew Yule Exit 10.Apollo Micro Systems Exit 11.Ashok Leyland Hold 12.Asian Granito Exit 13.Aurum Proptech Exit 14.Austral Coke Exit 15.B F Utilities Exit 16.B P Capital Exit 17.BAG Films Exit 18.Bandhan Bank Exit 19.Bartronics Exit 20.Bharat Forge Hold 21.BHEL Exit 22.Biocon Hold 23.Birla Power Solutions Exit 24.Black Rose Exit 25.Bosch Hold

Krishnan N: Thanks for your review of equity portfolio. Please advise which are the stocks that can be added/Sold to my portfolio. I am a long time investor and not a trader. Prefer value and wealth creation over long period of time rather than an unstable stock.

Ajit Mishra:

Scrip Name Quantity Average Price Recommendation Axis Bank 15 487 Hold BPCL 17 385 Hold CDSL 15 487 Hold Coal India 62 334 Exit F Retail 25 146 Exit GOCL Corp 15 260 Exit Grasim Industries 20 730 Hold Gulf Oil Lub 15 716 Hold HDFC Bank 15 1,264 Hold Hindustan Petro 17 223 Hold ICICI Bank 25 364 Hold ITC 10 203 Hold JSW Steel 40 425 Hold Reliance 16 1,710 Hold SBI Life 14 870 Hold State Bank 40 244 Hold Tata Motors 20 159 Hold Tata Steel 22 433 Hold TCS 5 1,933 Hold Voltas 15 593 Hold ICICI Pru Insurance 61 310 Hold Chemplast 30 533 Hold Avadh Sugar 5 289 Exit Hind Copper 12 136 Exit L & T Tech Services 8 2,605 Hold Syngene 20 615 Hold Route Mobile 25 1,961 Hold L & T 3 1,604 Hold L & T 4 1,593 Hold Caplinpoint 18 771 Hold Hester Biosciences 5 2,309 Hold Godavari Power Isp(Incl Bonus) 48 520 Hold Heromotor co 5 2,619 Hold Dr. Lal Path Labs 5 2,851 Hold Infosys 2 1,667 Hold

V Pitchai: Kindly advise me on the following shares which is with me at present (which I bought for Portfolio purpose): Would be grateful for your advise as to "Hold" or "Sell" in the light of the market scenario.

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation 1. Heranba Industries 100 855 Hold 2. Hester Biosciences 100 2263 Hold

