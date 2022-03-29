ASK AJIT: 'This stock hits circuits often. What to do?'

'Why is there so much movement in this share? Is anything big expected to happen in this company?'

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Teegavarapu Prasad Rao: I am holding 10000 shares of Karnataka Bank, at Rs.173/-. Please advise me what to do. –

Ajit Mishra: Prefer large private sector banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI,

Shailashree: I am holding these stocks from long time. Please suggest should I hold or exit.

Ajit Mishra:

Name Qty hold price Recommendation TATACONSUM 11 823.79 Hold MOTHERSUMI 175 203.4 Hold LICHSGFIN 10 475.65 Exit DISHTV 250 83.14 Exit RITES 150 180.26 Hold CANBK 88 275.05 Exit

Vijay Ulagam: I am holding following shares pls suggest which one for long term. All brought after jan 2021.

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Recommendation Balajiamines 25 Hold Berger paints 56 Hold Deepak nitrate 51 Hold Exide 265 Hold Fine organi 26 Hold India pesticide 80 Hold Jaiprakash 6000 Exit Kalyan 700 Exit Rupa and co 65 Hold Sumaya 20 Exit Syncom 1000 Exit Tcs 33 Hold Texmaco 300 Exit

Mahesh Kumar: I have the below portfolio from last 1 year. Please give me some advice.

Ajit Mishra:

Company Recommendation Bank of Baroda Prefer SBI Indiabulls housing finance Exit M&M financials Hold Punjab National bank Prefer SBi RBL bank Prefer ICICI Bank Tata chemicals Hold Tata consumer Hold VEDL Switch to Tata Steel in this space

Rakesh Todupunuri: I hold following stocks, and want to hold them for long term, please advise if I should continue to hold or exit any of them.

Ajit Mishra:

Stock Quantity Price Recommendation Alembic 430 119 Hold Clariant Chemicals 675 605 Exit Ircon 1000 42 Exit NLC India 1600 55 Exit power grid corp 250 191 Hold Sinclairs hotels 1000 51 Exit SJVN 4000 26 Exit SBI 100 435 Hold Exide 595 171 Hold Wonderla 250 210 Exit TNPetro 880 122 Exit LIC hsng fin 210 434 Exit

Shyamal V Mehta: I have Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) shares; it is quoted today around Rs 237. It has gone up twice (once up to Rs. 189 and then again up to Rs. 291) with upper circuit breakers and once went down to Rs.36 or so. Now it has again started downward movement (Rs. 291 to Rs. 237). Is it worth buying more if they come down under Rs. 100? Why is there so much movement in this share? Is anything big expected to happen in TTML?

Ajit Mishra: TTML is at the forefront of digitalisation with its comprehensive portfolio of connectivity and cloud solutions. Positives are it has extensive and robust wire-line network as well as it has the largest portfolio of smart solutions involving cloud & SaaS, collaboration, connectivity, IoT, marketing & cyber security solutions. The company is taking efforts to strengthen its product portfolio and has launched enterprise grade solutions like Smartflo, Smartoffice, Smart Internet, SD-WANIflx, cyber security portfolio, etc. which bodes well with the company’s growth plan. Going ahead, overall increase in end user demand, up-gradation in technology and launching more solutions products will drive growth. Further, TTML’s group company, Tata Group is planning to launch Tata’s SuperApp and 5G plans and this may benefit TTML in the medium term.

However, the company’s financials seem weak, as revenue is muted and it is posting losses. Besides, it has high debt on books but as TTML is backed by Tata group, so debt obligations are expected to be met. Further, in the last one year the stock price has seen strong run-up. It’s prudent to wait for some meaningful turn-around in the financials.

Iyer: I have bought 70 shares of D mart at 4475. Pl advice as to what to do at current price of 4300.

Ajit Mishra: Hold for 2-3 years at least.

MB: Please advise me on my current holdings. Also, if you could also recommend any stocks for short term.

Ajit Mishra:

Spicejet 500 @ 130rs – Prefer Interglobe

South indian bank 1000 @ 30 rs – Stick to large private sector banks

You may consider with Techm, Deltacorp, TataPower, Divi’s Lab.

Vikrant Kumar: I wish to invest Rs. one lakh in stock market for long term basis so can you suggest some good blue chip companies to invest and earn good return.



Please advise with your comments.

Ajit Mishra: You may consider investing in ICICI bank, M&M, Ashok Leyland, Britannia Industries, Dabur, TCS, Reliance and Bharti Airtel

Alexander Varghese: I am holding the following stocks. Pls advise on the long term prospects for the same as mentioned below.

Ajit Mishra:

ADANI PORTS Hold Ambuja Cement Hold ASIAN PAINTS INDIA LTD Hold Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Hold BIRLASOFT Hold CESC Exit DIVIS LABS Hold ESCORTS Hold GUJARAT GAS Hold HAPPIEST MINDS Hold HDFC BANK LIMITED Hold HINDALCO INDS LIMITED Hold HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED Hold IDEA VODAFONE Exit IDBI BANK Exit INFOSYS Hold IRCTC Hold ITC LIMITED Hold KPIT TECH Hold Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. Hold LARSEN AND TOUBRO LIMITED Hold LATENT VIEW ANALYTICS Hold LAURUS LABS Hold MOTHERSON SUMI SYSTEMS LIMITED Hold NMDC Hold PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD Hold RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS Hold SONA COMSTAR LTD Hold Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Exit on rise SUDARSHAN CHEMICALS Hold SUN PHARMA Hold TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD Hold TATA CONSUMER LIMITED Hold TITAN COMPANY LIMITED Hold

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

You can find more of Mr Mishra's answers here.