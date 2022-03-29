ASK AJIT: 'This stock hits circuits often. What to do?'

'Why is there so much movement in this share? Is anything big expected to happen in this company?'
Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:
Teegavarapu Prasad Rao: I am holding 10000 shares of Karnataka Bank, at Rs.173/-. Please advise me what to do. –
Ajit Mishra: Prefer large private sector banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI,
Shailashree: I am holding these stocks from long time. Please suggest should I hold or exit.
Ajit Mishra:
Vijay Ulagam: I am holding following shares pls suggest which one for long term. All brought after jan 2021.
Ajit Mishra:
Mahesh Kumar: I have the below portfolio from last 1 year. Please give me some advice.
Ajit Mishra:
Rakesh Todupunuri: I hold following stocks, and want to hold them for long term, please advise if I should continue to hold or exit any of them.
Ajit Mishra:
Shyamal V Mehta: I have Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) shares; it is quoted today around Rs 237. It has gone up twice (once up to Rs. 189 and then again up to Rs. 291) with upper circuit breakers and once went down to Rs.36 or so. Now it has again started downward movement (Rs. 291 to Rs. 237). Is it worth buying more if they come down under Rs. 100? Why is there so much movement in this share? Is anything big expected to happen in TTML?
Ajit Mishra: TTML is at the forefront of digitalisation with its comprehensive portfolio of connectivity and cloud solutions. Positives are it has extensive and robust wire-line network as well as it has the largest portfolio of smart solutions involving cloud & SaaS, collaboration, connectivity, IoT, marketing & cyber security solutions. The company is taking efforts to strengthen its product portfolio and has launched enterprise grade solutions like Smartflo, Smartoffice, Smart Internet, SD-WANIflx, cyber security portfolio, etc. which bodes well with the company’s growth plan. Going ahead, overall increase in end user demand, up-gradation in technology and launching more solutions products will drive growth. Further, TTML’s group company, Tata Group is planning to launch Tata’s SuperApp and 5G plans and this may benefit TTML in the medium term.
However, the company’s financials seem weak, as revenue is muted and it is posting losses. Besides, it has high debt on books but as TTML is backed by Tata group, so debt obligations are expected to be met. Further, in the last one year the stock price has seen strong run-up. It’s prudent to wait for some meaningful turn-around in the financials.
Iyer: I have bought 70 shares of D mart at 4475. Pl advice as to what to do at current price of 4300.
Ajit Mishra: Hold for 2-3 years at least.
MB: Please advise me on my current holdings. Also, if you could also recommend any stocks for short term.
Ajit Mishra:
Spicejet 500 @ 130rs – Prefer Interglobe
South indian bank 1000 @ 30 rs – Stick to large private sector banks
You may consider with Techm, Deltacorp, TataPower, Divi’s Lab.
Vikrant Kumar: I wish to invest Rs. one lakh in stock market for long term basis so can you suggest some good blue chip companies to invest and earn good return.
Please advise with your comments.
Ajit Mishra: You may consider investing in ICICI bank, M&M, Ashok Leyland, Britannia Industries, Dabur, TCS, Reliance and Bharti Airtel
Alexander Varghese: I am holding the following stocks. Pls advise on the long term prospects for the same as mentioned below.
Ajit Mishra:
