News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » ASK AJIT: 'This stock hits circuits often. What to do?'

ASK AJIT: 'This stock hits circuits often. What to do?'

By AJIT MISHRA
March 29, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Why is there so much movement in this share? Is anything big expected to happen in this company?'

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Teegavarapu Prasad Rao: I am holding 10000 shares of Karnataka Bank, at Rs.173/-. Please advise me what to do. –

Ajit Mishra: Prefer large private sector banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI,  

Shailashree: I am holding these stocks from long time. Please suggest should I hold or exit.

Ajit Mishra:

Name Qty hold price Recommendation
TATACONSUM 11 823.79 Hold
MOTHERSUMI 175 203.4 Hold
LICHSGFIN 10 475.65 Exit
DISHTV 250 83.14 Exit
RITES 150 180.26 Hold
CANBK 88 275.05 Exit

Vijay Ulagam: I am holding following shares pls suggest which one for long term. All brought after jan 2021.

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Recommendation
Balajiamines 25 Hold
Berger paints 56 Hold
Deepak nitrate 51 Hold
Exide 265 Hold
Fine organi 26 Hold
India pesticide 80 Hold
Jaiprakash 6000 Exit
Kalyan 700 Exit
Rupa and co 65 Hold
Sumaya 20 Exit
Syncom 1000 Exit
Tcs 33 Hold
Texmaco 300 Exit

Mahesh Kumar: I have the below portfolio from last 1 year. Please give me some advice.

Ajit Mishra:

Company Recommendation
Bank of Baroda Prefer SBI
Indiabulls housing finance Exit
M&M financials Hold
Punjab National bank Prefer SBi
RBL bank Prefer ICICI Bank
Tata chemicals Hold
Tata consumer Hold
VEDL Switch to Tata Steel in this space

Rakesh Todupunuri: I hold following stocks, and want to hold them for long term, please advise if I should continue to hold or exit any of them.

Ajit Mishra:

Stock Quantity Price Recommendation
Alembic 430 119 Hold
Clariant Chemicals 675 605 Exit
Ircon 1000 42 Exit
NLC India 1600 55 Exit
power grid corp 250 191 Hold
Sinclairs hotels 1000 51 Exit
SJVN 4000 26 Exit
SBI 100 435 Hold
Exide 595 171 Hold
Wonderla 250 210 Exit
TNPetro 880 122 Exit
LIC hsng fin 210 434 Exit

Shyamal V Mehta: I have Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) shares; it is quoted today around Rs 237. It has gone up twice (once up to Rs. 189 and then again up to Rs. 291) with upper circuit breakers and once went down to Rs.36 or so. Now it has again started downward movement (Rs. 291 to Rs. 237). Is it worth buying more if they come down under Rs. 100? Why is there so much movement in this share? Is anything big expected to happen in TTML?

Ajit Mishra: TTML is at the forefront of digitalisation with its comprehensive portfolio of connectivity and cloud solutions. Positives are it has extensive and robust wire-line network as well as it has the largest portfolio of smart solutions involving cloud & SaaS, collaboration, connectivity, IoT, marketing & cyber security solutions. The company is taking efforts to strengthen its product portfolio and has launched enterprise grade solutions like Smartflo, Smartoffice, Smart Internet, SD-WANIflx, cyber security portfolio, etc. which bodes well with the company’s growth plan. Going ahead, overall increase in end user demand, up-gradation in technology and launching more solutions products will drive growth. Further, TTML’s group company, Tata Group is planning to launch Tata’s SuperApp and 5G plans and this may benefit TTML in the medium term.

However, the company’s financials seem weak, as revenue is muted and it is posting losses. Besides, it has high debt on books but as TTML is backed by Tata group, so debt obligations are expected to be met. Further, in the last one year the stock price has seen strong run-up. It’s prudent to wait for some meaningful turn-around in the financials.

Iyer: I have bought 70 shares of D mart at 4475. Pl advice as to what to do at current price of 4300.

Ajit Mishra: Hold for 2-3 years at least.

MB: Please advise me on my current holdings. Also, if you could also recommend any stocks for short term.

Ajit Mishra:

Spicejet 500 @ 130rs – Prefer Interglobe

South indian bank 1000 @ 30 rs – Stick to large private sector banks

You may consider with Techm, Deltacorp, TataPower, Divi’s Lab.

Vikrant Kumar: I wish to invest Rs. one lakh in stock market for long term basis so can you suggest some good blue chip companies to invest and earn good return.

Please advise with your comments.

Ajit Mishra: You may consider investing in ICICI bank, M&M, Ashok Leyland, Britannia Industries, Dabur, TCS, Reliance and Bharti Airtel

Alexander Varghese: I am holding the following stocks. Pls advise on the long term prospects for the same as mentioned below.

Ajit Mishra:

ADANI PORTS  Hold
Ambuja Cement Hold
ASIAN PAINTS INDIA LTD Hold
Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Hold
BIRLASOFT Hold
CESC Exit
DIVIS LABS Hold
ESCORTS Hold
GUJARAT GAS  Hold
HAPPIEST MINDS Hold
HDFC BANK LIMITED Hold
HINDALCO INDS LIMITED Hold
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED Hold
IDEA VODAFONE Exit
IDBI BANK Exit
INFOSYS Hold
IRCTC Hold
ITC LIMITED Hold
KPIT TECH Hold
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. Hold
LARSEN AND TOUBRO LIMITED Hold
LATENT VIEW ANALYTICS Hold
LAURUS LABS  Hold
MOTHERSON SUMI SYSTEMS LIMITED Hold
NMDC Hold
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD Hold
RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS  Hold
   
SONA COMSTAR LTD Hold
   
Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Exit on rise
SUDARSHAN CHEMICALS Hold
SUN PHARMA Hold
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD Hold
   
TATA CONSUMER LIMITED Hold
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED Hold

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

You can find more of Mr Mishra's answers here.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AJIT MISHRA
COMMENT
Print this article
ASK AJIT: 'All my stocks are crashing. Hold them?'
ASK AJIT: 'All my stocks are crashing. Hold them?'
ASK AJIT: 'Is my portfolio good?'
ASK AJIT: 'Is my portfolio good?'
ASK AJIT: Stocks to Buy, Hold, Sell
ASK AJIT: Stocks to Buy, Hold, Sell
Confident & Curvy! Neha celebrates body positivity
Confident & Curvy! Neha celebrates body positivity
New Star: Ayush Badoni
New Star: Ayush Badoni
Turning Point: Tewatia's Attack
Turning Point: Tewatia's Attack
Top Performer: Sensational Shami
Top Performer: Sensational Shami

More like this

ASK AJIT: Stocks To Buy, Hold, Sell

ASK AJIT: Stocks To Buy, Hold, Sell

ASK AJIT: 'Want to invest Rs 10 lakh'

ASK AJIT: 'Want to invest Rs 10 lakh'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances