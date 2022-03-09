ASK AJIT: 'Want to invest Rs 10 lakh'

'Kindly suggest to me different sectors of stocks for good returns for the period of long term 3 to 5 years investment of 10 lakhs.'

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Dilip Gurnani: Please advise me regarding the following shares I hold:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation Coal India 1531 Rs. 137 Exit Karnataka Bank 7901 Rs.71 Exit MBL Infra 17666 Rs. 24.94 Exit NLC India 18578 Rs. 75.40 Exit REC Ltd. 6484 Rs. 131 Exit Rolta Ltd. 3084 Rs. 55.57 Exit Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. 8768 Rs. 49.45 Exit Sundaram Multi Pap 6707 Rs. 2.30 Exit

Mustafa: I Have recently purchased 2800 shares of Tata Motors DVR @257, current rate 226 & 880 shares of Mahindra Holidays @223, current rate 190.2. Request your input please. Thank You.

Ajit Mishra: Hold both the stocks for long term.

Srinivasan J: I am holding the following shares. THESE SHARES ARE IN VERY BAD SHAPE & CREATED ME HEAVY LOSS. Pls. suggest me whether to Hold, Buy on dips or Exit. I am a small investor invested a meagre amount of 1.25 lakhs spread across various years (not a single time investment).

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation 1. JK Lakshmi Cement 40 695.5 - 5793.30 Hold 2. City Union Bank 183 182.17 - 9017.23 Exit 3. LIC Housing Fin 25 551.95 - 4901.25 Hold 4. JSW Steel 33 672.06 - 685.00 Hold 5. Suzlon Energy 105 58.97 - 5341.80 Exit 6. Reliance Indus 5 2381.58 - 43.90 Hold 7. Sun Pharma 15 774.97 + 163.95 Hold

Pratiksha Dwivedi: I have below stocks and need your valuable and trustable suggestion, what to do with below. Kindly suggest.

Ajit Mishra:

Stocks Buying Price Number of Shares Current Price View NTPC 162.48 97 121.25 Hold CESC 67.86 100 85.25 Exit BHEL 46.48 250 57.15 Exit Biocon 417.71 40 354.45 Hold Cochin Shipyard 533.4 10 334.05 Hold Heranba 644.5 23 627 Hold IndiaBulls Housing 791.15 10 219.75 Exit PNB 73.58 451 36.85 Exit Rain Industries 276.35 51 201.55 Hold Shyam Metalics 306 45 321.2 Hold SpiceJet 103.56 45 67.45 Exit Yes Bank 57.33 1306 13.25 Exit Jet Airways 330.91 100 88.75 Exit ITC 237.05 100 218 Hold Ircon 36.19 500 44.85 Exit Oil India 176.85 39 215.38 Hold Chennai Petro 99.37 90 100.35 Exit 3i-Infotech 40.87 50 91.75 Exit IOC 118.45 60 110.25 Hold

Shakeel Khan: I am holding below shares purchased during last 1 to 8 months. Please advise what to do, especially in case of Kiri Indus., Paras Defense, Route Mobile, Rossari Biotech and Nazara Tech. Looking forward eagerly for your suggestions.

Ajit Mishra: Hold these stocks for long term.

Company No of shares Price Recommendation BSE 50 1848 Hold CDSL 35 1467 Hold CRISIL 23 3258 Hold GAIL 300 131.50 Exit KIRINDUS 100 491 Hold NAZARA TECH 101 2855 Hold PARAS DEFENSE 321 955 Hold ROSSARI BIOTECH 100 1405 Hold ROUTE MOBILE 146 2043 Hold TATAMOTORS 1200 490 Hold TRIDENT 1000 53 Exit

Ramasamy Nagarajan: The following are the shares I am holding. I am 75 years old. Birla trye and Moil were allotted by corporate action.

Kindly advise me what to hold and what to exit.

Ajit Mishra:

Company Qty Cost View ASHOKLEY 6 94.62 Hold BIRLATYRE 200 0 Exit DIGJAMLMTD 30 162.93 Exit DLF 50 383.08 Exit GAIL 70 156.26 Exit HITECHWIND 500 7.22 Exit IDFCFIRSTB 200 38.06 Exit IOC 10 105.4 Hold NHPC 100 20.17 Exit L&TFH 30 78.27 Hold MAZDOCK 25 264.29 Hold MOIL 40 0 Sell on Rise NATIONALUM 500 43.96 Hold PNB 120 41.8 Exit RELIANCE 52 581.11 If Reliance Industries then Hold else Exit SAIL 100 117.1 Exit TATAMOTORS 20 449.55 Hold

SEKAR NARASIMHAMURTHY: I have following shares in my portfolio. Please advise.

Ajit Mishra:

Date Company Date No of shares Price Recommendation 06-11-20 SGB GOLD BONDS 6.11.20 4907.00 40 Hold 08-12-20 ITC 195.00 100 Hold 17-06-21 ICICI BANK 632.00 40 Hold 05-07-21 Reliance Industries 2135.00 25 Hold 13-08-21 HSCL 50 100 Exit 13-08-21 WIPRO 615 20 Hold 28-09-21 BHARTI AIRTEL 724.4 15 Hold 11.10.21 TCS 3460 5 Hold 19.10.21 TCS 3649.7 5 Hold 14.10.21 IEX 266.00 75 Hold 29.10.21 Aarti Industries 975 5 Hold 29.12.21 HDFC 2575 10 Hold

Ashok G: Kindly suggest to me different sectors of stocks for good returns for the period of long term 3 to 5 years investment of 10 lakhs. We will be grateful for your suggestion.

Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Banking – Axis bank and ICICI Bank; Pharma – Biocon; Auto – M&M and Bajaj Auto; FMCG – Britannia and Godrej CP; Consumer Durables – Polycab and V-Guard; Cement – Ramco Cements and JK Lakshmi; Telecom – Bharti Airtel; IT – Birlasoft.

Baiju M Jose: I have the following shares. Kindly advice shall I hold it or exit or buy the same shares further now. And also kindly advice in this Corona situation when market is down, which are the shares I can invest for better benefit?

Ajit Mishra:

Company Price Recommendation Federal Bank Rs 95.87 Hold Infy Rs 1900 Hold ITC Rs 227 Hold NLC India Rs 61.75 Exit Powergrid Rs 206 Hold SAIL Rs 123.32 Exit SBIN Rs 503.42 Hold Sunpharma Rs 820.84 Hold Tata Motors Rs 485 Hold Tata Power Rs 228.50 Hold

