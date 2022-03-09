ASK AJIT: 'Want to invest Rs 10 lakh'

'Kindly suggest to me different sectors of stocks for good returns for the period of long term 3 to 5 years investment of 10 lakhs.'
Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:
Dilip Gurnani: Please advise me regarding the following shares I hold:
Mustafa: I Have recently purchased 2800 shares of Tata Motors DVR @257, current rate 226 & 880 shares of Mahindra Holidays @223, current rate 190.2. Request your input please. Thank You.
Ajit Mishra: Hold both the stocks for long term.
Srinivasan J: I am holding the following shares. THESE SHARES ARE IN VERY BAD SHAPE & CREATED ME HEAVY LOSS. Pls. suggest me whether to Hold, Buy on dips or Exit. I am a small investor invested a meagre amount of 1.25 lakhs spread across various years (not a single time investment).
Pratiksha Dwivedi: I have below stocks and need your valuable and trustable suggestion, what to do with below. Kindly suggest.
Shakeel Khan: I am holding below shares purchased during last 1 to 8 months. Please advise what to do, especially in case of Kiri Indus., Paras Defense, Route Mobile, Rossari Biotech and Nazara Tech. Looking forward eagerly for your suggestions.
Ajit Mishra: Hold these stocks for long term.
Ramasamy Nagarajan: The following are the shares I am holding. I am 75 years old. Birla trye and Moil were allotted by corporate action.
Kindly advise me what to hold and what to exit.
SEKAR NARASIMHAMURTHY: I have following shares in my portfolio. Please advise.
Ashok G: Kindly suggest to me different sectors of stocks for good returns for the period of long term 3 to 5 years investment of 10 lakhs. We will be grateful for your suggestion.
Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Banking – Axis bank and ICICI Bank; Pharma – Biocon; Auto – M&M and Bajaj Auto; FMCG – Britannia and Godrej CP; Consumer Durables – Polycab and V-Guard; Cement – Ramco Cements and JK Lakshmi; Telecom – Bharti Airtel; IT – Birlasoft.
Baiju M Jose: I have the following shares. Kindly advice shall I hold it or exit or buy the same shares further now. And also kindly advice in this Corona situation when market is down, which are the shares I can invest for better benefit?
