ASK AJIT: 'Want to invest Rs 10 lakh'

By AJIT MISHRA
March 09, 2022 08:54 IST
'Kindly suggest to me different sectors of stocks for good returns for the period of long term 3 to 5 years investment of 10 lakhs.'

Illustration: dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Dilip Gurnani: Please advise me regarding the following shares I hold:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation
Coal India 1531 Rs. 137 Exit
Karnataka Bank 7901 Rs.71 Exit
MBL Infra 17666 Rs. 24.94 Exit
NLC India 18578 Rs. 75.40 Exit
REC Ltd. 6484 Rs. 131 Exit
Rolta Ltd. 3084 Rs. 55.57 Exit
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. 8768 Rs. 49.45 Exit
Sundaram Multi Pap 6707 Rs. 2.30 Exit

 

Mustafa: I Have recently purchased 2800 shares of Tata Motors DVR @257, current rate 226 & 880 shares of Mahindra Holidays @223, current rate 190.2. Request your input please. Thank You.

Ajit Mishra: Hold both the stocks for long term.

Srinivasan J: I am holding the following shares. THESE SHARES ARE IN VERY BAD SHAPE & CREATED ME HEAVY LOSS. Pls. suggest me whether to Hold, Buy on dips or Exit. I am a small investor invested a meagre amount of 1.25 lakhs spread across various years (not a single time investment).

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation
1. JK Lakshmi Cement 40 695.5 - 5793.30 Hold
2. City Union Bank 183 182.17 - 9017.23 Exit
3. LIC Housing Fin 25 551.95 - 4901.25 Hold
4. JSW Steel 33 672.06 - 685.00 Hold
5. Suzlon Energy 105 58.97 - 5341.80 Exit
6. Reliance Indus 5 2381.58 - 43.90 Hold
7. Sun Pharma 15 774.97 + 163.95 Hold

Pratiksha Dwivedi: I have below stocks and need your valuable and trustable suggestion, what to do with below. Kindly suggest.

Ajit Mishra:

Stocks Buying Price Number of Shares Current Price View
NTPC 162.48 97 121.25 Hold
CESC 67.86 100 85.25 Exit
BHEL 46.48 250 57.15 Exit
Biocon 417.71 40 354.45 Hold
Cochin Shipyard 533.4 10 334.05 Hold
Heranba 644.5 23 627 Hold
IndiaBulls Housing 791.15 10 219.75 Exit
PNB 73.58 451 36.85 Exit
Rain Industries 276.35 51 201.55 Hold
Shyam Metalics 306 45 321.2 Hold
SpiceJet 103.56 45 67.45 Exit
Yes Bank 57.33 1306 13.25 Exit
Jet Airways 330.91 100 88.75 Exit
ITC 237.05 100 218 Hold
Ircon 36.19 500 44.85 Exit
Oil India 176.85 39 215.38 Hold
Chennai Petro 99.37 90 100.35 Exit
3i-Infotech 40.87 50 91.75 Exit
IOC 118.45 60 110.25 Hold

Shakeel Khan: I am holding below shares purchased during last 1 to 8 months. Please advise what to do, especially in case of Kiri Indus., Paras Defense, Route Mobile, Rossari Biotech and Nazara Tech. Looking forward eagerly for your suggestions. 

Ajit Mishra: Hold these stocks for long term.

Company No of shares Price Recommendation
BSE 50 1848 Hold
CDSL 35 1467 Hold
CRISIL 23 3258 Hold
GAIL 300 131.50 Exit
KIRINDUS 100 491 Hold
NAZARA TECH 101 2855 Hold
PARAS DEFENSE 321 955 Hold
ROSSARI BIOTECH 100 1405 Hold
ROUTE MOBILE 146 2043 Hold
TATAMOTORS 1200 490 Hold
TRIDENT 1000 53 Exit

Ramasamy Nagarajan: The following are the shares I am holding. I am 75 years old. Birla trye and Moil were allotted by corporate action.

Kindly advise me what to hold and what to exit.

Ajit Mishra:

Company Qty Cost View
ASHOKLEY 6 94.62 Hold
BIRLATYRE 200 0 Exit
DIGJAMLMTD 30 162.93 Exit
DLF 50 383.08 Exit
GAIL 70 156.26 Exit
HITECHWIND 500 7.22 Exit
IDFCFIRSTB 200 38.06 Exit
IOC 10 105.4 Hold
NHPC 100 20.17 Exit
L&TFH 30 78.27 Hold
MAZDOCK 25 264.29 Hold
MOIL 40 0 Sell on Rise
NATIONALUM 500 43.96 Hold
PNB 120 41.8 Exit
RELIANCE 52 581.11 If Reliance Industries then Hold else Exit
SAIL 100 117.1 Exit
TATAMOTORS 20 449.55 Hold

SEKAR NARASIMHAMURTHY: I have following shares in my portfolio. Please advise.

Ajit Mishra:

Date Company Date No of shares Price Recommendation
06-11-20 SGB GOLD BONDS 6.11.20 4907.00 40 Hold
08-12-20 ITC   195.00 100 Hold
17-06-21 ICICI BANK   632.00 40 Hold
05-07-21 Reliance Industries   2135.00 25 Hold
13-08-21 HSCL   50 100 Exit
13-08-21 WIPRO   615 20 Hold
28-09-21 BHARTI AIRTEL   724.4 15 Hold
11.10.21 TCS   3460 5 Hold
19.10.21 TCS   3649.7 5 Hold
14.10.21 IEX   266.00 75 Hold
29.10.21 Aarti Industries   975 5 Hold
29.12.21 HDFC   2575 10 Hold

Ashok G: Kindly suggest to me different sectors of stocks for good returns for the period of long term 3 to 5 years investment of 10 lakhs. We will be grateful for your suggestion.

Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Banking – Axis bank and ICICI Bank; Pharma – Biocon; Auto – M&M and Bajaj Auto; FMCG – Britannia and Godrej CP; Consumer Durables – Polycab and V-Guard; Cement – Ramco Cements and JK Lakshmi; Telecom – Bharti Airtel; IT – Birlasoft.

Baiju M Jose: I have the following shares. Kindly advice shall I hold it or exit or buy the same shares further now. And also kindly advice in this Corona situation when market is down, which are the shares I can invest for better benefit?

Ajit Mishra:

Company Price Recommendation
Federal Bank Rs 95.87 Hold
Infy Rs 1900 Hold
ITC Rs 227 Hold
NLC India Rs 61.75 Exit
Powergrid Rs 206 Hold
SAIL Rs 123.32 Exit
SBIN Rs 503.42 Hold
Sunpharma Rs 820.84 Hold
Tata Motors Rs 485 Hold
Tata Power Rs 228.50 Hold

 

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff.com

AJIT MISHRA
