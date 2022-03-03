'All my stocks are crashing. Hold them?'

Ajit Mishra, vice president, research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:
J Gopal: I was allotted 70 shares of One97 communication vide IPO @ Rs 2150 per share. Now it is trading at around Rs 1350. What should I do?
Ajit Mishra:We would advise to exit the stock on rise.
GIRISH KALE: I am a regular reader of your column in rediff.com. I have a query: I hold 100 shares (in demat form) of ESSAR OIL which were not surrendered. What will be the future of these shares? Kindly guide.
Ajit Mishra:Currently, it is not traded on exchanges, we will advise to contact the company and surrender the shares.
Deepak Kulkarni: I have 500 shares of Reliance IND. Ltd. Shall I hold it for long term or exit? Also I have 50 shares of Zensartech. What is your call on it?
Ajit Mishra:Hold both Reliance Industries and Zensar Tech for long term.
Chandrahas Tiwari: I HAVE FOLLOWIN SHARES IN MY PORTFOLIO, ADVISE PLEASE:
Ajit Mishra:
Krishnan N: Greetings to you. Please advise whether to hold or exit for the following shares i am holding since 2019. Also suggest what companies is best to add on dips from this lot. As well as anything fresh to add above this. I have a long term horizon of say about 7 years
Ajit Mishra:
Giri Shankar: Please find below the shares list which I am having. In last couple of days all these shares are going down due to a market crash happening, in spite of this, I shall hold these shares, please suggest.
Ajit Mishra:
JAYESH SHAH: Please inform status for TTME Shares which I hold 500 quantity as also SINTEX INDUSTRIES 1000 quantity holding,
whether I should hold-on or sell-off?
Ajit Mishra:Can you specify the name of the stock or the BSE/NSE Code for TTME? And Exit Sintex Ind.
Sanjay Misal: I HAVE WHIRLFOOL SHARE 5 NOS @2375, WHAT SHOULD I DO?
Ajit Mishra:Hold for long term
Pramod Kishanrao Hejib: Recently I bought following Stocks at price mentioned. Please suggest me Hold or Exit.
Pankaj Bhatt: I have invested in Captain Polyplast (CPL) @35 and now it’s trading on 20. Second Invested in Arnav Corporation (BSE) @3.45. Kindly suggest on CPL and share about Arnav as its not showing anywhere.
Ajit Mishra: Exit both the stocks
Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.
Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.
Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.