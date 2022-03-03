'All my stocks are crashing. Hold them?'

Ajit Mishra, vice president, research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

J Gopal: I was allotted 70 shares of One97 communication vide IPO @ Rs 2150 per share. Now it is trading at around Rs 1350. What should I do?

Ajit Mishra:We would advise to exit the stock on rise.

GIRISH KALE: I am a regular reader of your column in rediff.com. I have a query: I hold 100 shares (in demat form) of ESSAR OIL which were not surrendered. What will be the future of these shares? Kindly guide.

Ajit Mishra:Currently, it is not traded on exchanges, we will advise to contact the company and surrender the shares.

Deepak Kulkarni: I have 500 shares of Reliance IND. Ltd. Shall I hold it for long term or exit? Also I have 50 shares of Zensartech. What is your call on it?

Ajit Mishra:Hold both Reliance Industries and Zensar Tech for long term.

Chandrahas Tiwari: I HAVE FOLLOWIN SHARES IN MY PORTFOLIO, ADVISE PLEASE:

Ajit Mishra:

Company Price No of shares Recommendation TATA MOTORS 503 20 Hold CDSL 1503 10 Hold BSE 1060 5 Hold MCX 1467 3 Hold ANGEL ONE 1202 3 Hold SBI 400 50 Hold SBI CARD 567 10 Hold REC 96 100 Exit PFC 92 100 Exit IEX 241 150 Hold RVNL 23 300 Exit HDFC 2600 2 Hold HDFC BANK 1503 2 Hold HDFC AMC 1200 5 Hold DEEPAK NITRITE 1070 10 Hold NAVIN FLUORINE 2400 2 Hold GUJRAT FLUORINE 2100 2 Hold INFOSYS 900 5 Hold TCS 2800 5 Hold HAPPIEST MIND 443 40 Hold AFFLE INDIA 545 25 Hold RELIANCE 1100 35 Hold BPCL 100 453 Exit ONGC 100 69 Exit OIL INDIA 50 112 Exit IOCL 75 85 Hold TATA POWER 100 93 Hold INDIA MART 7000 2 Hold TRIDENT 500 13 Exit BHATI AIRTEL 695 50 Hold VODAFONE 7 500 Exit NYKKA 2200 5 Hold DEVYANI 116 100 Exit ZOMATO 161 50 Hold DELTA CORP 157 50 Hold

Krishnan N: Greetings to you. Please advise whether to hold or exit for the following shares i am holding since 2019. Also suggest what companies is best to add on dips from this lot. As well as anything fresh to add above this. I have a long term horizon of say about 7 years

Ajit Mishra:

Company Name Qty Avg Price View Axis Bank 15 487 Hold BPCL 15 388 Exit CDSL 15 487 Hold Coal India 62 334 Exit F Retail 25 146 Exit GOCL Corp 15 260 Exit Grasim Industries 20 730 Hold Gulf Oil Lub 15 716 Hold HDFC Bank 5 1,168 Hold Hindustan Petro 17 223 Hold ICICI Bank 25 364 Hold ITC 15 205 Hold JSW Steel 40 425 Hold Reliance 16 1,710 Hold SBI Life 14 870 Hold State Bank 40 244 Hold Tata Motors 20 159 Hold Tata Steel 22 433 Hold TCS 5 1,933 Hold Voltas 15 593 Hold ICICI Pru Insurance 61 310 Hold Chemplast 30 533 Hold Avadh Sugar 5 289 Exit Hind Copper 12 136 Exit L & T Tech Services 8 2,605 Hold Syngene 20 615 Hold Route Mobile 25 1,961 Hold L & T 3 1,604 Hold L & T 4 1,593 Hold Caplipoint 18 777 Hold Hester Biosciences 5 2,309 Hold Godavari Power Isp 48 1,039 Hold Heromotor co 5 2,619 Hold

Giri Shankar: Please find below the shares list which I am having. In last couple of days all these shares are going down due to a market crash happening, in spite of this, I shall hold these shares, please suggest.

Ajit Mishra:

Sr No. Description Total Nos. bought price View 1 BPCL 712 475.93 Exit 2 HPCL 1933 309.54 Hold 3 Chemcon Specialty 303 610.47 Hold 4 Cheviot 557 1848.7 Hold 5 ONGC 13045 157.37 Exit 6 Ircon International 20382 47.05 Exit 7 NMDC 1744 148.05 Exit 8 Karur vysya 4705 52.4 Exit 9 Ujjivan small finance 110 45.13 Exit 10 Trident 35 56.1 Exit 11 HDFC 28 1500 Hold

JAYESH SHAH: Please inform status for TTME Shares which I hold 500 quantity as also SINTEX INDUSTRIES 1000 quantity holding,

whether I should hold-on or sell-off?

Ajit Mishra:Can you specify the name of the stock or the BSE/NSE Code for TTME? And Exit Sintex Ind.

Sanjay Misal: I HAVE WHIRLFOOL SHARE 5 NOS @2375, WHAT SHOULD I DO?

Ajit Mishra:Hold for long term

Pramod Kishanrao Hejib: Recently I bought following Stocks at price mentioned. Please suggest me Hold or Exit.

Company Price No. of shares Recommendation 1) Clean Science & Technology Rs.950. 16 nos Hold 2) Lupin Ltd Rs.980 50nos Hold 3) Multi Commodity Exchange Rs 1640 19nos Hold 4) Murudeshwara Ceramics Ltd Rs.27 700nos Exit 5) Nuvoco Vista Corp Ltd IPO Rs.570 52nos Hold 6) Orient Cement Ltd Rs.163 100nos Hold 7) Orient Electric Ltd Rs.340 100nos Hold 8) Wockhardt Ltd Rs.418 25nos Hold 9) Zomato Ltd Rs.135 300nos. Exit

Pankaj Bhatt: I have invested in Captain Polyplast (CPL) @35 and now it’s trading on 20. Second Invested in Arnav Corporation (BSE) @3.45. Kindly suggest on CPL and share about Arnav as its not showing anywhere.

Ajit Mishra: Exit both the stocks

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.