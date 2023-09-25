News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Srishti's Bindaas Style

Srishti's Bindaas Style

By REDIFF STYLE
September 25, 2023 08:59 IST
Every day is a leisurely day out for Srishti Shrivastava whose motto is to 'dream, sparkle and shine'.

She's got a youthful, fun-loving wardrobe that needs to be bookmarked for those laid-back coffee dates.

The Maja Ma, Gulabo Sitabo and Girls Hostel actress doesn't conform to fashion norms. She isn't hesitant to show off her true self and her through her wardrobe, she confidently expresses her individuality.

IMAGE: 'Bright and shiny' is her style.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Srishti Shrivastava/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Did your heart almost skip a beat seeing Srishti look so stunning in a floral, pleated dress?
This Cinderella loves see-through heels.

 

IMAGE: A swimsuit that features every colour of the rainbow is always a class apart.

 

IMAGE: Beige on ivory is just the combo only Srishti can pull off. 

 

IMAGE: The runaway bride? Srishti, just make sure you don't leave a trail of sequins behind.

 

IMAGE: A cropped top elevates even the most basic pair of denims and makes for a great pic as well.

 

IMAGE: Srishti, is this how you play up your love of veggies?
REDIFF STYLE
