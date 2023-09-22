Heeriye's Jasleen Royal Is A Jetsetter

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan features in Jasleen Royal's latest video Heeriye that has topped the music charts.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Jasleen Royal/Instagram

Jasleen Royal knows the secret to elevating any vacay outfit -- comfy shoes, layered clothes and shades to hide those tired eyes.

When the Heeriye singer is serenading Dulquer Salmaan in her music video, she prefers high heels. But as she tours the world for her performances, her go-to footwear are boots and sneakers.

A fashion frontrunner, her jet set style is proof that glamorous days of airport fashion is here to stay.

IMAGE: Is the Bollywood songwriter swooning to some of her hits including Nachde Ne Saare, Din Shagna Da and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan?

Or is she smitten by the 'jaadui imaartein' in Doha?

Great holiday fashion is about comfort and the singer proves this point in a cropped shirt and cargo pants as she enjoys a stay at the Ritz Carlton.

IMAGE: Fresh off the flight in Orlando! She throws a beige jacket over a flowing dress and white shoes for a chic, effortless travel outfit.

IMAGE: Her deep blue separates marry style and comfort together in perfect harmony.

IMAGE: When you want to wear a skirt but make it formal! Ditching the pants is a great idea, especially when you don't want to travel in wrinkled trousers.

IMAGE: Her 'kind of Monday blues and hues'.

IMAGE: 'Good morning from Jaipur'.

IMAGE: Sunset trips in a yacht need you to bring out those knotted bathing suits that will literally melt screens.