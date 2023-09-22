News
Nitanshi Has A Masoom Sawaal For You

Nitanshi Has A Masoom Sawaal For You

By REDIFF STYLE
September 22, 2023 10:29 IST
Teen star. Influencer.

Laapataa Ladies actress, she also stars in Maidaan.

All of 16, Nitanshi Goel can dole out girly style tips.

She is the 'princess of her own fairytale' and plays by her own rules.;

A student of the Ryan International School, Noida, Nitanshi acted in television serials like Peshwa Bajirao, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ishqbaaz and Karmaphal Daata Shani.

She was also a part of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Indu Sarkar and will be seen in the Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee.

IMAGE: Navratri is still a month away, but Nitanshi hopes to inspire with her colourful chaniya-choli.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Print on print on print! Nitanshi loves florals and can play with multiple patterns at the same time.

 

IMAGE: Those red lips are an instant attention grabber.

 

IMAGE: She embraced a joyful blue hue when she received UBJ's The Most Influential Personalities 30 Under 30 Award.

 

IMAGE: Just the outfit you'd like to sport for your next Ganpati darshan.

 

IMAGE: The bag says it all!

 

IMAGE: Your very own desi K-pop girl?

 

IMAGE: A confection in powder blue, she demonstrates how to do party dressing the fairy tale way.

 

REDIFF STYLE
Sab Ki Favourite Kareena
Why So Cute Malavika?
Navika's Such A Charmer!
Check Out Australia's World Cup Jersey
Who's Raina Taking A Ride With?
Situation in 2 Imphal districts tense but normal
Sukhee Review
