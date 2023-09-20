News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sab Ki Favourite Kareena

Sab Ki Favourite Kareena

By REDIFF STYLE
September 20, 2023 08:58 IST
It girl. Clothes horse. Stylish mom of two. Queen of hearts.

There's plenty of reason to love Kareena Kapoor Khan who is blessed with good looks, great genes and fabulous dress sense.

Bollywood's first lady of fashion will make her OTT debut on her 43rd birthday, September 21, with Jaane Jaan.

It's impossible to watch Bebo's films without taking note of her swoon-worthy style.

There's a reason why folks are obsessed with her outfits... she's capable of blurring the line between red carpet and everyday wear and she hits every style note with aplomb.

IMAGE: A seductress in a jumpsuit? Kareena shows fans that you don't need to wait until summer to rock a stunning cotton number.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The deep brown gown guarantees all eyes will be only on Kareena wherever she goes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Let Kareena erase all doubts that every party closet needs a timeless pink sequin sari.
'Main apni favourite hoon', declares Bebo.
'Aur hum sab ki bhi', adds Manish Malhotra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sequins are to Kareena what pink is to Margot Robbie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bebo can bring sexiness to any look including a plain white matronly blazer dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When she is on holiday, she always turns to boyfriend jeans and oversized shirts that look like they've been borrowed from hubby dearest.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She paves the way for athleisure separates to dominate vacay scenes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
REDIFF STYLE
