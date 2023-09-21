News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mahima's 50 Shades Of Innocence

Mahima's 50 Shades Of Innocence

By REDIFF STYLE
September 21, 2023 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What's not to love about Mahima Nambiar's lovely girl-next-door style?

This native of Kasaragod, Kerala, chooses comfort over glam any day.

Her advice to fans is simple: 'Start the day with a smile'.

Followers can't help but go ga-ga over her candid, fresh-faced pictures -- it does make for a refreshing change in a sea of dolled up beauties.

Being over-the-top is just tacky for this actress who is a part of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2.

She's got a super sweet smile and both on screen and in real-life, it's easy to crush on Mahima because of her effortless yet relatable fashion.

As Dileep's sister, she made her debut in a 'blink-and-miss' role at age 15 in Kaaryasthan.

She was also a part of Magamuni, Masterpiece and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal.

IMAGE: Hey pretty lady, you make us blush.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Mahima Nambiar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's always a good time to wear pink, especially with a dash of black. 

 

IMAGE: She lights up Ooty's tea estates with that warm smile.

 

IMAGE: 'Always photo-ready', she is the girl you can take home to meet your mum.

 

IMAGE: 'With or without makeup, we're all pretty and I like that,' says Mahima.

 

IMAGE: The 'Kerala kutty' exhibits her Mallu vibes in a green and red sari.

 

IMAGE: Take a style note from her on how to nail cozy yet graceful on the go.

  

IMAGE: The OG of easy elegance adds a little oomph to her Kerala kasavu sari with a strappy red blouse.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Navika's Such A Charmer!
Navika's Such A Charmer!
Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?
Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?
Kashmira's Sugar, Spice, All Things Nice
Kashmira's Sugar, Spice, All Things Nice
When Ambani, CM Performed Ganesh Aarti
When Ambani, CM Performed Ganesh Aarti
Asian Games: India women advance to cricket semis
Asian Games: India women advance to cricket semis
'Women boxers will return with 3-4 gold medals'
'Women boxers will return with 3-4 gold medals'
Prez not invited to new Parl as she is...: Stalin Jr
Prez not invited to new Parl as she is...: Stalin Jr

More like this

Sab Ki Favourite Kareena

Sab Ki Favourite Kareena

Why So Cute Malavika?

Why So Cute Malavika?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances