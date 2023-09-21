Mahima's 50 Shades Of Innocence

What's not to love about Mahima Nambiar's lovely girl-next-door style?
This native of Kasaragod, Kerala, chooses comfort over glam any day.
Her advice to fans is simple: 'Start the day with a smile'.
Followers can't help but go ga-ga over her candid, fresh-faced pictures -- it does make for a refreshing change in a sea of dolled up beauties.
Being over-the-top is just tacky for this actress who is a part of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2.
She's got a super sweet smile and both on screen and in real-life, it's easy to crush on Mahima because of her effortless yet relatable fashion.
As Dileep's sister, she made her debut in a 'blink-and-miss' role at age 15 in Kaaryasthan.
She was also a part of Magamuni, Masterpiece and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal.