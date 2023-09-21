Mahima's 50 Shades Of Innocence

What's not to love about Mahima Nambiar's lovely girl-next-door style?

This native of Kasaragod, Kerala, chooses comfort over glam any day.

Her advice to fans is simple: 'Start the day with a smile'.

Followers can't help but go ga-ga over her candid, fresh-faced pictures -- it does make for a refreshing change in a sea of dolled up beauties.

Being over-the-top is just tacky for this actress who is a part of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2.

She's got a super sweet smile and both on screen and in real-life, it's easy to crush on Mahima because of her effortless yet relatable fashion.

As Dileep's sister, she made her debut in a 'blink-and-miss' role at age 15 in Kaaryasthan.

She was also a part of Magamuni, Masterpiece and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal.

IMAGE: Hey pretty lady, you make us blush.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mahima Nambiar/Instagram

IMAGE: It's always a good time to wear pink, especially with a dash of black.

IMAGE: She lights up Ooty's tea estates with that warm smile.

IMAGE: 'Always photo-ready', she is the girl you can take home to meet your mum.

IMAGE: 'With or without makeup, we're all pretty and I like that,' says Mahima.

IMAGE: The 'Kerala kutty' exhibits her Mallu vibes in a green and red sari.

IMAGE: Take a style note from her on how to nail cozy yet graceful on the go.

IMAGE: The OG of easy elegance adds a little oomph to her Kerala kasavu sari with a strappy red blouse.