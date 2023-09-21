News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Does Shilpa Have The Best Abs In Bollywood? VOTE!

Does Shilpa Have The Best Abs In Bollywood? VOTE!

By REDIFF STYLE
September 21, 2023 09:29 IST
Shilpa Shetty is in awesome shape.

She's not slowing down when it comes to fitness and keeps her washboard abs strong enough with yoga.

Her workout videos are impressive, and when she strolls down the runway in an ab-baring lehenga, it's hard not to gasp and say 'wow'.

For Shilpa, skin is in every season, and with abs as fabulous as that it will be a shame to cover up.

Cutouts are soon crawling their way into her wardrobe and the actress -- whose new film Sukhee opens on Friday, September 22, 2023 -- and mom of two has the knack to transform a saucy look into something polished and sophisticated in seconds.

Do you agree that Shilpa has the best abs in the business? Take the poll and let us know.

IMAGE: Sequins apart, those abs do lend this pic an unexpectedly cool edge.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Can you take your eyes off those abs?
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: She just needs an excuse to flaunt her super-fit bod.
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shilpa is ageing backwards, isn't she?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: According to Shilpa, 'investing in yourself is the best investment you'll ever make'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is in the 'mood to beat every age-old cliche'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shilpa looking nothing short of godly in yellow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Checking out this pic of her doing Vrikshasana or the tree pose may motivate you to take up yoga to sculpt the flat tummy you have been dreaming of. for ages.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

Time to take the poll and let your vote count.

