Splish Splash In The Water Like Nikita

By REDIFF STYLE
August 09, 2023 10:07 IST
Here's a job for you, folks.

If you would like to live in your swimsuit, but don't know how to select them, trail Nikita Dutta next time she hits the stores for pool gear. She has a huge appetite for bikinis, beach wraps et al and her taste is impeccable.

Nikita's one pieces are more sedate and few and far between. Her bikinis gravitate towards risk with their zesty, pert styles.

Don't believe us? Check what she likes to wear while dipping and dabbling her toes in the water.

IMAGE: Swimsuits in various mango shades are always ripe for beachcombing.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For treading the Maldives' icing sugar-ish white sands she chooses a fit that is almost a seaside lehenga.
Nikita flutters around like a social butterfly in a swimsuit and loosely-knotted sarong skirt that parades nearly every colour of the rainbow.

 

IMAGE: Nikifying (her IGram handle) in frilly yellow on Dhonakulhi island on Haa Alifu atoll where she says isle life needs no filter.

 

IMAGE: It's a contrasting mood board of fluorescent vermillion and two types of exotic blue all tied together in one sun-drenched pic.
The ladder neckline of her bikini top is mazedaar.

 

IMAGE: Miss Mother Nature in several salad hues which Nikita says is her way of reminding fans and followers to 'eat your daily greens'.

 

IMAGE: A walking caipiroska? Or as dishy as a bowl of pista ice cream. 

 

IMAGE: A bridge too far.

 

REDIFF STYLE
Hot hot hot: Sobhita Takes Flight In Silver Wings
BEAUTIFUL Model Friendships
Vaani Kapoor Is A Riot Of Red
'People are scared to go to a police station'
LDF govt to move resolution to rename Kerala as...
Rohit, Rahul advice SKY to 'rethink approach' in ODIs
