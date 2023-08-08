Catherine Tresa Calls Herself Catwoman

There is a whole caboodle of reasons why the Kannada film industry's blue (brown)-eyed girl Catherine Tresa Alexander deserves a spot on your Insta timeline.

A colourful feed. Fun captions. Fashion guru to nearly two million followers.

The Mallu damsel is Dubai-born and sings, dances, ice skates, plays the piano, debates and models and has been bewitching Kannada film audiences since 2010.

She also confesses to adoring 'moonlighting as Catwoman'. Really.

Known as Cathy to her friends, the actor has a winsome smile that's a mood lifter when you open your Gram each morning (afternon, evening, night, wee hours; given our SM addictions).

Her wardrobe is chic, noteworthy and when Cathy puts on a sari -- yippee yay yay -- she'll remind you of Meenamma from Chennai Express. Unfortunately, it's rare to spot her wearing one off screen.

IMAGE: She prefers girlish, floral frocks.

What's prettier than the plumeria in Catherine's hair?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Catherine Tresa Alexander/Instagram

IMAGE: More blooms.

The lady is evidently a die-hard fan of dainty flowered dresses -- garb ideal for lazy, gossipy afternoon soirees, a glam date or even a not-so-stuffy pre-wedding party.

IMAGE: Cathy opted for teensy coordinates in that unlikely and special shade called Robin nest egg blue, popularised by English watercolour painter William Henry Hunt, who was nicknamed Bird Nest Hunt for always favouring that colour.

The gold zip is riveting.

'Ek hi toh dil hai kitni baar jeetoge', laments a follower.

IMAGE: 'One can never be too overdressed for a swim,' posts the actress. Quite.

But taking a dip in the pool with heels is not a great idea, Catherine.

Her bright, happy face always radiates warmth.

IMAGE: The dark blue jumpsuit has all kinds of vigorously dual-natured aspirations -- a modest pallu-esque sleeve on one side and femme fatale bare on the other.

The silver beading makes sure its a mingler, set for partays or the beach.

IMAGE: How many zillion canvases have been executed of girls in red dresses with flowers behind their ears?

Because what an alluring subject it is.

In a review of one of her films she was once dubbed 'cigarette smoking hot'.

IMAGE: Catherine calls herself a thalassophile or someone who loves the sea. 'That's meeeeee!'

Yup, that's her, the young woman who acted in World Famous Lover.