Sobhita Takes Flight In Silver Wings

By REDIFF STYLE
August 07, 2023 09:18 IST
We bet, like us, you are waiting, with edge-of-the-seat anticipation, for Made In Heaven's Season 2 just to see Sobhita Dhulipala all over again.

Yes, doesn't she always rule the screen with her eloquent almond eyes, bronzed complexion... And those lips!

But then in every photo of her, Sobhita radiates charming charisma and confidence, like the ones of her recent walk at FDCI India Couture Week, New Delhi, for Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

IMAGE: The Heat Is (Was) On in a silver ensemble with a cape, a reckless thigh slit and a teasing cut-out at her curvy waist.
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: He had no shirt!
The tie doubled up as a scarf/cravat.
Joining Sobhita on the ramp was Ishaan Khatter in a very 'Prince-ly style' a la Purple Rain.

 

IMAGE: Sobhita out-smouldered all as she joined a group pic with smiley-smiley Ishaan, Rahul Khanna, Rohit Gandhi and a fellow showstopper.

 

IMAGE: The dress was, no doubt, magnificent with its excess of zari-booti. Yet, where the dress ended collected all the attention.

 

IMAGE: When you are stepping out for a fight but want to make it stylish!
This outfit would look great on B-Town's Bajirao Peshwa aka Ranveer Singh.
Yards of midnight blue silk circled the neck to create a deconstructed kurta over flowy pants, with an embellished, chain-mail/male jacket and would make him the belle of the ball.

 

IMAGE: The collection, named Equinox, was a take on 'celestial geometry' and featured a colour palate of deep blues, blacks, silvers and several shades of pizzazz.

 

IMAGE: Where were you off to, bhai? A The Lord Of The Rings fight scene in a legit top of armour that dripped crystals?

 

IMAGE: V for victory!
Hooded stuff is taking over the Indian couture scene.

