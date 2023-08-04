News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Vaani Kapoor Is A Riot Of Red

Vaani Kapoor Is A Riot Of Red

By REDIFF STYLE
August 04, 2023 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vaani Kapoor performed Red Dress Magic at the FDCI India couture event in the capital last week.

What is it about red that makes instant impact?

Because red means:
Anger.
Stop!
Shaadis.
Heat, hotness.
Energy.

But most of all:
Passion, love.

The actor's partner-in-crime in Dilli was a swoon-epidemic-causing lal-lal-lal ensemble that made her easily outshine the folks that had tramped down the runway earlier.

What further added to the spell: Tousled hair, on-point makeup and a gigantic emerald and diamond necklace.

IMAGE: Flawless.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A round of applause for pretty Designer Isha Jajodia, creative head and founder of Rose Room, who put together the killer outfit and several more.
Like her shoes? Symbol of her label, seems. 

 

IMAGE: Extra pale green is no start-a-riot rang like scarlet, but it brims with refinement, like this lehenga set that spoke of the fragrances of a delicate Shimla garden in spring bloom.

 

IMAGE: Jajodia had artfully converted a chunni into a superwoman cape for a gown whose soul was definitely Indian.
Brides can consider abandoning white sheaths or pink chaniya cholis for such a creation in a softer shade of blue.

 

IMAGE: Another crossover dress-lehenga that was mighty cool.
It had pockets, a collar, see-through sleeves and a corset belt -- this is how to do practical gowns with nods to both the Victorian era and Mughal times.

 

IMAGE: The sari was aggrandised by a matador-style cape. Don't pack it if you are visting Pamplona.

 

IMAGE: Breathtaking. It was an outfit of many moods and refecting several periods in history -- a little bit Edwardian, a touch antebellum (think Gone With The Wind) and accents from old Bengal (Devdas-ish).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Is This The New Jodi In Bollywood?
Is This The New Jodi In Bollywood?
Rahul's Biwi Is The Prettiest
Rahul's Biwi Is The Prettiest
Ananya's Golden Glow
Ananya's Golden Glow
Cheetah deaths: African experts tell Indian govt to...
Cheetah deaths: African experts tell Indian govt to...
Saina, Hus Holiday In 'City Of Romance'
Saina, Hus Holiday In 'City Of Romance'
'Nitin Dada sounded absolutely fine'
'Nitin Dada sounded absolutely fine'
Nuh SP shifted, was on leave during communal violence
Nuh SP shifted, was on leave during communal violence

More like this

Ace The BFF Twinning Game...

Ace The BFF Twinning Game...

Like Disha's Disco Ball Style?

Like Disha's Disco Ball Style?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances