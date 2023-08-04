Vaani Kapoor Is A Riot Of Red

Vaani Kapoor performed Red Dress Magic at the FDCI India couture event in the capital last week.

What is it about red that makes instant impact?

Because red means:

Anger.

Stop!

Shaadis.

Heat, hotness.

Energy.

But most of all:

Passion, love.

The actor's partner-in-crime in Dilli was a swoon-epidemic-causing lal-lal-lal ensemble that made her easily outshine the folks that had tramped down the runway earlier.

What further added to the spell: Tousled hair, on-point makeup and a gigantic emerald and diamond necklace.

IMAGE: Flawless.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: A round of applause for pretty Designer Isha Jajodia, creative head and founder of Rose Room, who put together the killer outfit and several more.

Like her shoes? Symbol of her label, seems.

IMAGE: Extra pale green is no start-a-riot rang like scarlet, but it brims with refinement, like this lehenga set that spoke of the fragrances of a delicate Shimla garden in spring bloom.

IMAGE: Jajodia had artfully converted a chunni into a superwoman cape for a gown whose soul was definitely Indian.

Brides can consider abandoning white sheaths or pink chaniya cholis for such a creation in a softer shade of blue.

IMAGE: Another crossover dress-lehenga that was mighty cool.

It had pockets, a collar, see-through sleeves and a corset belt -- this is how to do practical gowns with nods to both the Victorian era and Mughal times.

IMAGE: The sari was aggrandised by a matador-style cape. Don't pack it if you are visting Pamplona.

IMAGE: Breathtaking. It was an outfit of many moods and refecting several periods in history -- a little bit Edwardian, a touch antebellum (think Gone With The Wind) and accents from old Bengal (Devdas-ish).