News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Maternity Fashion Sonam Can ROCK!

Maternity Fashion Sonam Can ROCK!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 25, 2022 09:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy this week by sharing stunning pictures of her baby bump.

While we are sure the actress will give us major style goals with her maternity fashion, Namrata Thakker lists some of her looks that the gorgeous mom-to-be can definitely rock during her pregnancy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam can opt for a sweatshirt paired with a denim jacket and a metallic midi skirt to make a cool maternity style statement.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Another classy look that she can effortlessly pull off while being pregnant.

Plus, the long powder blue coat screams Boss Lady and how!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Maternity fashion can be fun if you wear a printed maxi dress with a colourful jacket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Just by wearing a pair of chunky sneakers, Sonam can take her maternity fashion game to a whole new level.

We also like her basic white dress which is easy-breezy and giving us boho vibes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

If the mom-to-be wants to nail the desi look, then all she needs is a flowy, bright-coloured Anarkali dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

A striped sari with floral printed blouse would look beautiful on Sonam along with that pregnancy glow!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

And of course, Sonam should continue wearing couture pieces and dresses from high-end labels because you don't stop being a fashionista even if you're pregnant!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
How to look RED HOT like Sonam!
How to look RED HOT like Sonam!
Why Sonam is more than just the 'F' word
Why Sonam is more than just the 'F' word
What Sonam Kapoor does BEST!
What Sonam Kapoor does BEST!
Imran Khan faces no-trust motion today
Imran Khan faces no-trust motion today
What Shriya is demanding from you!
What Shriya is demanding from you!
What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
How India Can SHOCK-PROOF Economy
How India Can SHOCK-PROOF Economy

More like this

Sonam Kapoor is pregnant

Sonam Kapoor is pregnant

How does Pregnant Sonam Look?

How does Pregnant Sonam Look?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances