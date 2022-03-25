Maternity Fashion Sonam Can ROCK!

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy this week by sharing stunning pictures of her baby bump.

While we are sure the actress will give us major style goals with her maternity fashion, Namrata Thakker lists some of her looks that the gorgeous mom-to-be can definitely rock during her pregnancy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam can opt for a sweatshirt paired with a denim jacket and a metallic midi skirt to make a cool maternity style statement.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Another classy look that she can effortlessly pull off while being pregnant.

Plus, the long powder blue coat screams Boss Lady and how!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Maternity fashion can be fun if you wear a printed maxi dress with a colourful jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Just by wearing a pair of chunky sneakers, Sonam can take her maternity fashion game to a whole new level.

We also like her basic white dress which is easy-breezy and giving us boho vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

If the mom-to-be wants to nail the desi look, then all she needs is a flowy, bright-coloured Anarkali dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

A striped sari with floral printed blouse would look beautiful on Sonam along with that pregnancy glow!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

And of course, Sonam should continue wearing couture pieces and dresses from high-end labels because you don't stop being a fashionista even if you're pregnant!