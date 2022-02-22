Rihanna's Fashionable Maternity Style

Please click on the images for a look at Rihanna's maternity dressing.
IMAGE: When she attended the Fenty Beauty Universe event, Rihanna chose a lime-green, halter-neck top.
She rounded off the look with silver-purple see-through pants.
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
IMAGE: She announced her pregnancy in this hot pink puffer coat, paired with ripped jeans and multi-colour bejeweled chains.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rihanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Pregnancy is an exciting new journey for Rihanna and she has opted for experimental high-fashion to dress her bump.
Seen here rocking a leopard print coat, front-tie cropped top and baggy jeans.
She accessorised the look with a baseball cap.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rihanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Rihanna's black cardigan has been laced up all the way to her bump.
She completed the look with black leggings, a matching jacket and shades.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rihanna/Instagram