Rediff.com  » Getahead » Rihanna's Fashionable Maternity Style

Rihanna's Fashionable Maternity Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 22, 2022 12:54 IST
Please click on the images for a look at Rihanna's maternity dressing.

IMAGE: When she attended the Fenty Beauty Universe event, Rihanna chose a lime-green, halter-neck top.
She rounded off the look with silver-purple see-through pants.
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: She announced her pregnancy in this hot pink puffer coat, paired with ripped jeans and multi-colour bejeweled chains.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rihanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pregnancy is an exciting new journey for Rihanna and she has opted for experimental high-fashion to dress her bump.
Seen here rocking a leopard print coat, front-tie cropped top and baggy jeans.
She accessorised the look with a baseball cap.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rihanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rihanna's black cardigan has been laced up all the way to her bump.
She completed the look with black leggings, a matching jacket and shades.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rihanna/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
