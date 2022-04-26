News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Soha's Gorgeous Festive Wardrobe

Soha's Gorgeous Festive Wardrobe

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 26, 2022 13:45 IST
Looking to invest in heirlooms? Get inspired by Soha Ali Khan who turned heads in three timeless Benarasi lehengas.

Just the kind of outfits that you'd like to pass down through the generations.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Soha's look is cheerful, luxurious and vibrant.
The mint handwoven lehenga by Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai featured a pink border with green motifs.
She added a pink blouse with butti work, and a matching dupatta.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soha continued her winning Benarasi streak in a magenta lehenga. The silk organza butti dupatta and self brocade blouse complemented the look.

 

IMAGE: For her third look, Soha chose a royal pink lehenga with intricate work and paired it with a pink blouse.
She elevated the look with a chanderi dupatta.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
