It's Party Time!

It's Party Time!

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 23, 2022 13:03 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the top celeb styles from Coachella.

IMAGE: Party ready Alessandra Ambrosio in chic separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For her second look, Alessandra chose a dress that featured all colours of the rainbow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Elsa Hosk cuts a cute figure in a pink frilled top and a denim skirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Doja Cat showcases a daring black cutout top and tie-dye pants.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Doja Cat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chanel Iman rocks a one-shoulder cropped top and hot pants.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chanel Iman/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chole Bailey in a neon green swimsuit and matching robe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chole Bailey/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jasmine Tookes stunning in a white dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Megan Thee Stallion's graphic dress for her Coachella debut is too good to be true.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Paris Hilton shimmers in sequins.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Paris Hilton/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Coachella: Natasha Poonawalla Goes BOLD
Mrs Hardik Pandya's Elevator Style
Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya
Will Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow and log first points?
Guess Who Came To Dinner At The Yadavs
Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 20k cr in Jammu
Tara Looks STUNNING!
