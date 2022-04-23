It's Party Time!

Please click on the images for a look at the top celeb styles from Coachella.

IMAGE: Party ready Alessandra Ambrosio in chic separates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

IMAGE: For her second look, Alessandra chose a dress that featured all colours of the rainbow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

IMAGE: Elsa Hosk cuts a cute figure in a pink frilled top and a denim skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

IMAGE: Doja Cat showcases a daring black cutout top and tie-dye pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Doja Cat/Instagram

IMAGE: Chanel Iman rocks a one-shoulder cropped top and hot pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chanel Iman/Instagram

IMAGE: Chole Bailey in a neon green swimsuit and matching robe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chole Bailey/Instagram

IMAGE: Jasmine Tookes stunning in a white dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

IMAGE: Megan Thee Stallion's graphic dress for her Coachella debut is too good to be true.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

IMAGE: Paris Hilton shimmers in sequins.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paris Hilton/Instagram