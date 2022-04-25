News
Gorgeous Beauty Queen!

Gorgeous Beauty Queen!

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 25, 2022 09:24 IST
Please click on the images to check out Miss India United Continents 2019 Shreya Shanker's stylish wardrobe.

IMAGE: Shreya turning up the heat in a black and white off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Shreya Shanker/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Upping the cuteness meter in a blue sari.

 

IMAGE: Giving serious style goals in a bomber jacket, beige T-shirt, denim pants and classy boots.

 

IMAGE: She knows how to take the sweet girl-next-door approach to dressing.
Seen here in a striped top and matching skirt, paired with an embellished jacket.

 

IMAGE: Looking sporty in an all-black look, which she rounded off with white sneakers.

 

IMAGE: Channeling her inner diva in this layered mini-dress with an embellished full-sleeve bodice.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead
