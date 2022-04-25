News
Mira's Sparkly, Stunning, Mesh Pants

Mira's Sparkly, Stunning, Mesh Pants

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 25, 2022 11:42 IST
At Nykaa's 10th birthday bash, Mira Kapoor made a playful style statement in sequin mesh pants.

Creating a new trend, Mira paired the see-through flared bottoms with a black blazer and a matching bodysuit.

If anything, Mira proved that trousers don't need to be boring, especially when they are as glamorous as the ones she is wearing, below.

Wearing her hair in a neat bun, she completed the look with huge diamond studs.

Please click on the images for a look at Mira's outfit.

IMAGE: Folks have been talking about those pants on Instagram since Mira wore them.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Mira Raput Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A blazer and black heels enhances the look.

 

IMAGE: Who needs diamonds when your pants are shining bright?

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
