Mira's Sparkly, Stunning, Mesh Pants

At Nykaa's 10th birthday bash, Mira Kapoor made a playful style statement in sequin mesh pants.

Creating a new trend, Mira paired the see-through flared bottoms with a black blazer and a matching bodysuit.

If anything, Mira proved that trousers don't need to be boring, especially when they are as glamorous as the ones she is wearing, below.

Wearing her hair in a neat bun, she completed the look with huge diamond studs.

Please click on the images for a look at Mira's outfit.

IMAGE: Folks have been talking about those pants on Instagram since Mira wore them.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mira Raput Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: A blazer and black heels enhances the look.

IMAGE: Who needs diamonds when your pants are shining bright?