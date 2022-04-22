News
Ankita, Vidya, Esha Dazzle In Saris

Ankita, Vidya, Esha Dazzle In Saris

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 22, 2022 08:54 IST
It was a week of traditional styles with impeccably dressed B-Town celebs delivering plenty of head-turning fashion in saris and lehengas.

Please click on the images for a look at the best styles of the week.

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande looked glamorous in a Benarasi sari with zari work.
She styled her hair in a bun and sported pearl jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan gravitated towards a regal look in this mint lehenga, paired with a pink blouse and matching dupatta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan looked picture perfect in a traditional Assamese sari.
She rounded off the look with minimal make up and a full-sleeve blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta channeled flower power in an elegant Rohit Bal floral sari.
Styling her look with a gold choli, she wore an emerald choker, matching earrings and a ring.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's summer ready sari featuring frills and lace is too gorgeous to handle.
She tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with white flowers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi stunned in a black Satya Paul sari.
With her hair worn loose, she teamed the look with bold blue eyes and pink lips.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan's handwoven black and white Shantipuri weave from Kolkata label Parama looks like the best summer pick.
She paired it with a black blouse and metallic jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
