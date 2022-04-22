Ankita, Vidya, Esha Dazzle In Saris

It was a week of traditional styles with impeccably dressed B-Town celebs delivering plenty of head-turning fashion in saris and lehengas.

Please click on the images for a look at the best styles of the week.

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande looked glamorous in a Benarasi sari with zari work.

She styled her hair in a bun and sported pearl jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan gravitated towards a regal look in this mint lehenga, paired with a pink blouse and matching dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan looked picture perfect in a traditional Assamese sari.

She rounded off the look with minimal make up and a full-sleeve blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Gupta channeled flower power in an elegant Rohit Bal floral sari.

Styling her look with a gold choli, she wore an emerald choker, matching earrings and a ring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's summer ready sari featuring frills and lace is too gorgeous to handle.

She tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with white flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi stunned in a black Satya Paul sari.

With her hair worn loose, she teamed the look with bold blue eyes and pink lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

IMAGE: Vidya Balan's handwoven black and white Shantipuri weave from Kolkata label Parama looks like the best summer pick.

She paired it with a black blouse and metallic jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram