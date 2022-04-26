Like Deepika's Latex Look?

Please click on the images for a look at B-Town celebs flaunting their latex styles.
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone slid her fabulous figure in a monochromatic orange dress with a cutout and a halter-neck.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonnalli Seygall induces some serious style envy in a black dress with a high collar and puff sleeves.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonnalli takes her latex pants to new heights by teaming it with a cropped top and embellished boots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram
IMAGE: Don't want to go for an all latex look?
Take a page from Vaani Kapoor's stylish wardrobe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Anushka Ranjan pairs her gold latex bodysuit with a matching sarong and a black shrug.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram
IMAGE: Karishma Kotak dons a chic black palate featuring a latex jacket and cycling shorts.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kotak/Instagram
IMAGE: Diana Penty ups the glam quotient by pairing her olive green shirt dress with knee-length boots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram
IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala stuns in a black jumpsuit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram
