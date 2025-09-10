Social Media Star Apoorva Mukhija's Style

Watch Out for Apoorva Mukhija's bold, fearless and unapologetic style!

Apoorva Mukhija aka 'The Rebel Kid' is only 24 years old and has 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

The Delhi-born influencer holds a BTech in computer science and briefly worked as a sales engineer analyst at Dell Technologies before she quit it all to become a content creator.

Whether you love her or despise her, Apoorva is controversy's favourite child.

In fact, she is currently being trolled online for announcing her first-ever India tour. Netizens are curious to know what the influencer's tour will cover at all.

This year, she made her OTT debut with the reality show Traitors alongside Uorfi Javed, Jannat Zubair, Harsh Gujral and Elnaaz Noorani.

When she's not grabbing headlines or stirring up a heated debate on social media, Apoorva is dishing out fashion goals, one post at a time.

Don't believe us? Check out these pictures!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

Why restrict yourself to a bikini when you can sizzle in a crochet skirt and bralette?

Here she blends her love for handmade and crochet with unicorn-inspired colours while holidaying in Tomorrowland.

Red carpet goals? Apoorva shows you how to say it with minimal statement pieces like these pretty earcuffs.

Her love for edgy and experimental makeup makes her a trendsetter.

What do you think of her bold, fearless, and unapologetic style?