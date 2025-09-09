HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Cute Vietnam Actor You'll Fall In Love With

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 09, 2025 13:54 IST

From bikinis to oversized denims, we dug out these pictures of Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan that reveal her love for swimming, fitness, and fashion.

Love In Vietnam is an upcoming cross-cultural romance drama inspired by the book Madonna in a Fur Coat.

The film, announced at the 2024 Cannes Festival, premiered at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival in Vietnam this year.

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan plays a key role in the film, which also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur.

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan: Love In Vietnam

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kha Ngan/Instagram

Kha Ngan looks cute and glamorous in a fur coat!

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan: Love In Vietnam

This relaxed shirt, her messy bun, and Korean heart pose has our hearts melting instantly.

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan: Love In Vietnam

Flaunting her beach-ready body in a black bikini.

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan: Love In Vietnam

It is hard to believe how this sweet-faced beauty could transform into a high-fashion icon with the right accessories.

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan: Love In Vietnam

By simply adding a statement jacket, Kha Ngan has turned the average cami-plus denim look into a chic ensemble.

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan: Love In Vietnam

You can take notes from her on how to take casual dressing to the next level.

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan: Love In Vietnam

An avid trekker, you can tell from her adventurous outdoor style.

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan: Love In Vietnam

Serving fashion goals one pose, one outfit at a time, Kha Ngan proves that style is all about confidence and owning every look with flair.

