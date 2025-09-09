The Cute Vietnam Actor You'll Fall In Love With

From bikinis to oversized denims, we dug out these pictures of Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan that reveal her love for swimming, fitness, and fashion.

Love In Vietnam is an upcoming cross-cultural romance drama inspired by the book Madonna in a Fur Coat.

The film, announced at the 2024 Cannes Festival, premiered at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival in Vietnam this year.

Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan plays a key role in the film, which also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kha Ngan/Instagram

Kha Ngan looks cute and glamorous in a fur coat!

This relaxed shirt, her messy bun, and Korean heart pose has our hearts melting instantly.

Flaunting her beach-ready body in a black bikini.

It is hard to believe how this sweet-faced beauty could transform into a high-fashion icon with the right accessories.

By simply adding a statement jacket, Kha Ngan has turned the average cami-plus denim look into a chic ensemble.

You can take notes from her on how to take casual dressing to the next level.

An avid trekker, you can tell from her adventurous outdoor style.

Serving fashion goals one pose, one outfit at a time, Kha Ngan proves that style is all about confidence and owning every look with flair.