The Fittest Beauty Queen On Bigg Boss 19

'I lost 20 kilos in three months through sheer determination.'

Nehal Chudasama, who represented India as Miss Diva Universe in 2018, struggled with weight issues as a teen.

The model turned actor who is a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, recently discussed her weight loss journey with fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur.

Can you believe, she lost 20 kg in just three months?

Nehal looks stunning in this bright outfit flaunting her washboard abs. Scroll down to see her awe-inspiring transformation journey.

A few years ago, Nehal had shared this picture of her in a bikini as a part of social media's viral 10 year challenge. Can you believe she once struggled with body image and weight issues?

Today, she's an absolute beauty in this pristine white sari oozing confidence and grace.

Here she is shimmering in a gold ensemble revealing her tonbod.

'Even though I was an athlete, I was overweight. I lost 20 kilos in just three months through sheer determination,' Nehal told Ashnoor Kaur on the show.

A strong advocate of body positivity, every time you look at her pictures, you are inspired to work hard.

A girl-next-door beauty, Nehal looks radiant in Indian ethnic wear as well.

From an overweight teen to a successful model and actor, Nehal is breaking stereotypes and inspiring youngsters with her sheer dedication and consistency.