HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » The Fittest Beauty Queen On Bigg Boss 19

The Fittest Beauty Queen On Bigg Boss 19

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 11:56 IST

x

'I lost 20 kilos in three months through sheer determination.'

Nehal Chudasama, who represented India as Miss Diva Universe in 2018, struggled with weight issues as a teen.

The model turned actor who is a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, recently discussed her weight loss journey with fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur.

Can you believe, she lost 20 kg in just three months?

Check out some of her gorgeous pictures to know why she's one of the fittest beauty queens on Bigg Boss 19.

How Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama lost 20 kg in 3 months

All photographs: Kind courtesy Nehal Chudasama/Instagram

Nehal looks stunning in this bright outfit flaunting her washboard abs. Scroll down to see her awe-inspiring transformation journey.

How Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama lost 20 kg in 3 months

A few years ago, Nehal had shared this picture of her in a bikini as a part of social media's viral 10 year challenge. Can you believe she once struggled with body image and weight issues?

How Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama lost 20 kg in 3 months

Today, she's an absolute beauty in this pristine white sari oozing confidence and grace.

How Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama lost 20 kg in 3 months

Here she is shimmering in a gold ensemble revealing her tonbod.

How Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama lost 20 kg in 3 months

'Even though I was an athlete, I was overweight. I lost 20 kilos in just three months through sheer determination,' Nehal told Ashnoor Kaur on the show.

How Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama lost 20 kg in 3 months

A strong advocate of body positivity, every time you look at her pictures, you are inspired to work hard.

How Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama lost 20 kg in 3 months

A girl-next-door beauty, Nehal looks radiant in Indian ethnic wear as well.

How Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama lost 20 kg in 3 months

From an overweight teen to a successful model and actor, Nehal is breaking stereotypes and inspiring youngsters with her sheer dedication and consistency.

bigg boss 19 nehal chudasama fitness journey

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Is The Boss Lady
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Is The Boss Lady
Natalia's Bikini Moments
Natalia's Bikini Moments
Why's Ranveer Calling Deepika 'Hot Mama'?
Why's Ranveer Calling Deepika 'Hot Mama'?
Honey Rose's Stunning Styles
Honey Rose's Stunning Styles
Kalyani's Sassy Style Mix
Kalyani's Sassy Style Mix

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

webstory image 2

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 3

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

VIDEOS

India witnesses Total Phase of 'Blood Moon' Lunar Eclipse, stunning visuals across cities7:31

India witnesses Total Phase of 'Blood Moon' Lunar...

Mouni Roy spotted in a casual look at the airport0:56

Mouni Roy spotted in a casual look at the airport

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together0:57

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV