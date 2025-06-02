Just Who Is Elnaaz Norouzi?

Karan Johar is all set to host a new reality show featuring 20 contestants -- some are 'innocents' while the others are 'traitors'.

The game is simple: To win the big cash prize, a traitor must be eliminated at the end of each episode.

The Traitors premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

Before we watch the show, Namrata Thakker profiles some of the contestants like Elnaaz Norouzi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

Born in Tehran, Iran, Elnaaz grew up in Germany after her family shifted base when she was eight.

At 14, she started modelling and soon found her calling in acting for which she moved to India in 2015.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

She made her acting debut in 2018 in the Pakistani rom-com, Maan Jao Na.

The same year, she also did a Punjabi movie in India, Khido Khundi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

In 2021, Elnaaz acted in Farhan Akhtar's production venture Hello Charlie and later played a cameo in the Dharma film, JugJugg Jeeyo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

Elnaaz made her OTT debut in the acclaimed Netflix series Sacred Games and has since acted in popular OTT shows like Abhay, Made In Heaven and Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

The model-turned-actress, who can speak English, German, French, Persian, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, has done several dance videos. She is also a talented singer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

In 2023, she landed her first Hollywood movie, Kandahar, which starred Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal.

She made her Telugu debut the same year with the movie, Devil: The British Secret Agent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

A BTS picture of Elnaaz from the sets of her dance shoot for Tony Kakkar's song Naagin Jaisi Kamar Hila.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

Chilling with Zoya Akhtar and Sobhita Dhulipala after shooting for Made In Heaven 2 in France.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

Casually dishing out fashion goals while enjoying her day out in California.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

This year is going to be extra special for Elnaaz as she will be seen in the reality show The Traitors and also in another Hollywood movie, Hotel Tehran, playing the lead opposite Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson.